FFA region secretary recaps busy year for VG chapter

Our Villa Grove FFA Chapter has been hard at work all year, and hasn’t stopped. After the conclusion of our FFA Week which entailed Hat Day, Appreciation Breakfast, and Kiss the Pig, we moved on to planning for our SOAR night. This event was a combination of science night for the elementary students and a trades/agricultural career fair for the JH & HS. This was a great event for our chapter, and we enjoyed putting it on. Next, our Varsity Parliamentary Procedure and Conduct of Chapter Meetings Teams competed at the District level contest held at Lake Land College. Both teams did great, and we’re so proud of their hard work this year! Morgan Smith placed first individually at the contest. Moving forward, we are about to install our second round of Book Walk boxes for Richman Park for the library. We are finishing construction on them and they will be installed in the spring. We will close out the year with our final CDE of the year, Ag Mechanics, and our annual FFA Banquet.

Additionally, here is a list of 2021-22 FFA officers:

Hailey Stutz – Public Relations & Human Resources Officer

Regan Blanton – Finance and Fundraising Officer

Liam Barr – Executive Secretary

Luke Zimmerman – Chair

Will Jones – Farm Operations Manager

Morgan Smith-Section 17 Secretary