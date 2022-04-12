City Council discusses changes to golf cart ordinance

By Kendra Hennis

The meeting of the Tuscola City Council was called to order at 7:35 p.m. on Monday, April 11 with all members present.

Following approval of the consent agenda, the council moved to discussion of amending the ordinance to lower golf cart operator minimum age from 18 to 16. This item was presented at the last city council meeting by Tuscola resident Chris Hoogendyk. Mayor Dan Kleiss said that he just wanted to discuss the information in more depth at this meeting before voting at the next City Council meeting. It was reported that age requirements for golf car operation in neighboring communities vary; with Arthur being 21, Arcola and Pesotum at 18, and Villa Grove and Tolono at 16. Kleiss said that unfortunately this information does not give them a clear direction, but it does show the variance by city. City Attorney Andrew Bequette said that he could argue either side of the issue and does not have an opinion, but stated if the city were going to lower the limit that drivers would have to adhere to Illinois laws for operating motor vehicles, including stricter policies placed on those under 18. It was added that Police Chief Craig Hastings is not in favor of the change. There were concerns presented of excessive speeds by drivers and increased police presence needed. Hoogendyk was present at the meeting and noted that 16-year-olds who are legally allowed to operate vehicles would be able to do whatever they wanted in a car or scooter, and stated that at least golf carts go a lower speed limit than those vehicles. Discussion ended with Mayor Kleiss asking citizens who would like to provide their opinion to please do so with the council.

The council also:

* Approved the minutes of the previous March 26 meeting.

* Approved the payment of bills in the amount of $49,449.54.

* Approved a request to conduct fundraising from TK Martin Memorial VFW Post 10009 for poppies sales on May 28, 2022.

* Approved a food truck at the community building before and during the Illini Prairie CEO Trade Show on April 26, 2022.

* Heard a presentation from Heather Madden on Operation Honor Guard. Madden informed the council that Operation Honor Guard would be holding an event to raise donations and meet with Veterans at Sav-Mor in Tuscola on May 18 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. She invited all council members to the event, and asked them to add the event to the city calendar so that more residents would be able to attend. Madden stated that Operation Honor Guard is a great cause, and noted that funds raised would go to Douglas County members.

* Approved six Easement Agreements for the Joint Water Agency Main Extension. City Administrator Drew Hoel explained that there are six landowners for whom the city is seeking easements, and that the proposed terms are: $14,250 per acre for the permanent easement areas (2.47 acres total); $7,125 per acre for both the permanent and temporary easement areas (12.31 acres total); a one-time crop damage payment of $2,953.13 per acre for both the permanent and temporary easement areas (14.78 acres total); representing a total of $166,553 to the Joint Agency. He additionally explained that this number may slightly change due to fees and possible future crop damage.

* Approved a revised amount for Chart Recorders from Gasvoda & Associates in the amount of $10,953.18. This is a revised cost–two chart recorders were approved at a previous March meeting in the amount of $9,981.18. However, it had since been discovered that a digital/paperless version was available, which was recommended.

* Approved replacing the electric ventilation fan from Dinges Fire in the amount of $4,205.50 at the Tuscola Fire Station. It was explained that this is a large fan used by the department for ventilating structured after fire or gas leaks, and it would replace a 30-year-old electric unit.

* Approved the hiring of temporary summer employees. These include pool manager Jason Rennert at a rate of $15/hour; cashiers Reanna Boyer, Hailey Downs, Taylor Gordon, Elizabeth Lee, Schuyler McFarland, Belle Notaro, Carlina Patterson, Madison Plat, Pearl Taylor, and Harley Woodard at a rate of $12/hour; certified lifeguards Tristan Gadomski, Mason Holmes, Liam Hetland, Ben Hornaday, Liriel Jones, Allison Kneer, Emily Ray, Brogan Rennert, Tytus Rennert, Blake Taylor, Neil Walker, and Logan Wallace at a rate of $12.50/hour; new guard to hire after certified Keller Beachy, Chris Boyd, Jackson Burlew, Jocelyn Ford, Alyx Gardener, Bryce Graves, David Hornaday, Hannah Hornaday, Bradley Lacine, Zane MacFarland, Athalia Patterson, and Ava Simpson at a rate of $12.50/hr; and Street & Park Department employees Bruce Nofftz at a rate of $13/hour and Brynn Tabeling at a rate of $12.75/hour. It was noted that another pool manager was still being sought.

* Adjourned until the April 25 council meeting.

* Editor’s Note: Prior to the regular session of the Tuscola City Council meeting, the council held a study session to discuss the fiscal year 2023 budget. A full story on their discussion will be available in next week’s edition of The Journal.