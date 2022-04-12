Back in the Day-4-13-22

Ten years ago

April 18, 2012

TCHS clickers held a surprise crash reenactment for TCHS and East Prairie students. Tuscola Police Department, Tuscola Fire Department, Illinois State Police, Arrow Ambulance, and Air Life Medical Services worked together to create a realistic view of what may happen in a serious auto accident.

Prom king and queen candidates for the 2012 TCHS prom included Dillon Hoel, Rachel Craddock, Cody Pankau, Sammi Kohlbecker, Dalton Romine, Kylie Amick, Jacob Barr, Elise Hackett, Chance Little, and Kara Williams.

TCHS senior Samantha Kohlbecker, daughter of Tim and Lyn Kohlbecker was selected as the April Rotary Student of the Month.

Firefighter Phil Bosch retired from the Tuscola Fire Department after dedicating 15 years of service to the department and community.

Kevin and Cassie Conner of Tuscola were proud to announce the birth of their daughter, Peyton Christine Conner, born April 6.

TCHS girls basketball coach Tim Kohlbecker was the coach for the ‘green team’ at Parkland College/News Gazette All-Area All-Star Games.

Twenty years ago

April 16, 2002

Megan Quick was crowned Miss Tuscola 2022 at this year’s pageant. Janelle Hanke was named first runner-up, Stepahnie Pruemer second runner-up and Blair Wilson was given Miss Congeniality honors by her peers.

Scott Kibler was set to take the gavel as president of the Tuscola Chamber of Commerce. Serving with him would be Sandy Hoke as vice president, Kim Higgins as treasurer, and Pat Titus as secretary.

Tuscola native Dick Lake celebrated his recent induction in the octogenarian club with a surprise hot air balloon ride with his wife, Doris, and pilot Betsy Kleiss. The gift was courtesy of his children, Jeri Lake and Gary Lake.

The Warriors baseball team pounded the Villa Grove Blue Devils 12-2 in recent LOVC action, making this the third time this season they had invoked the 10-run rule on a LOVE opponent. Cory Kleiss led the way, going two for three on the day with two walks, two stolen bases, and one RBI.

Thirty years ago

April 14, 1992

Rhonda Hodge, a junior clarinet player in the Tuscola High School band, was one of 110 Illinois students chosen to participate in the Eastern Illinois University Honor Band.

Nearly 300 youngsters attended the annual Chamber of Commerce Easter Egg Hunt at Ervin Park. The Easter Bunny (Dana Meyer) and her helpers had fun making sure each child found eggs.

Kirsten Berg and Dawn Coile were selected as delegates to Illini Girls State by the Douglas County unit of the American Legion Auxiliary.

THS shot putter Jeff Hettinger was the king of the field event, as he had a 51-8.5 throw at the ten-team Monticello Invitational. Shawn Robinson, who lost his shoes two laps into the 3200-meter run, was able to shave 30 seconds off of his previous best time.

Thirty years ago

April 20, 1982

The seventh annual Ambucs Western Night was held recently at the Tuscola Community Building. A reclining chair sold for the high bid of $3,500,000 (play money).

Councilman Boyd Henderson noted that there would be a lot of tree planting going on at the local parks. The ABC Club donated $100 to purchase and plant trees at Wimple and Ervin Parks; Janet Lecher pledged to plant trees in the parks in memory of her grandfather, Bruce Williams, and Jim Higgins also donated trees which were planted near the north tennis courts in Ervin Park.

The Tuscola Warriors opened baseball season by defeating Shiloh High School 13-1. Duff Hoel pitched the two-hitter that silenced the Raider batters.

The Okaw conference and Little Okaw were well represented on the Millikin University golf team. Members included Randy Hastings of Tuscola High School, Randy Righter of Sullivan High School, Jim Pratt of Monticello High School, and Kurt Rogers of Bement High School.

Fifty years ago

April 13, 1972

Harold Wetzel, Robert Reeder and Delbert Grimm were elected to the Unit 301 Board of Education in a lightly attended session.

The Tuscola City Council meeting was postponed due to lack of a quorum. Only three members–Dr. Robert Burns, Ray Kennedy and Jane Lovekamp–were present.

Cadet Joseph A. Victor, son of Mr. and Mrs. Fred Black of Tuscola, was the recipient of the Billy Mitchell Award given by the Civil Air Patrol – U.S. Air Force.

THS won all but three events as the Warriors out-pointed conference rival St. Joe 105-27 in a dual meet at St. Joe. Closest competition developed in the 880 between two Tuscola runners, Greg Hastings and Steve Mich, who were given identical times of 2:09.