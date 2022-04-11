Spring at the Arthur third Saturday Bazaar

The Arthur third Saturday Bazaar in Arthur, IL, welcomes the ladies from the Rainbow Hearts Center of Arthur. The Center accommodates Amish children with various handicaps and disabilities. They will be serving a lunch to benefit the Center. The lunch will include Ham n Cheese Sandwiches, Chili, Cheese Soup, Pies and Cinnamon Rolls.

It is always amazing to see what the crafty vendors have created for the Spring. Our Vendors usually include Homemade Crafts such as: Woodworking, Candles, Soaps, Dried Fruit, Tumblers, Embroidered Towels, T-shirts, Aprons, house plants along with your favorite Direct Sales and Award Winning Honey. There is always something new at the Bazaar. Due to no internet service at the Otto Center, we can only accept cash and checks. You won’t want to miss this one at the Otto Center, 2508 CR 1800E, Arthur, IL on April 16 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.