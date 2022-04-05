Villa Grove high school spring sports wrap

By Tony Hooker

VG Softball

Bitten by Bulldogs

Six errors and an anemic hitting attack led to a 10-0 VGSB defeat at the hands of the St. Anthony Bulldogs on April 1. Kaylee Arbuckle doubled, and Chloe Reardon, Alex Brown and Emma Bratten-Noyce each had base hits for Villa Grove. Brown took the loss, surrendering four runs on six hits in three innings, walking two and fanning two.

Unseat Chargers

The bottom of the VG lineup did most of the damage for the Blue Devils as they defeated Champaign Centennial by a 14-8 count on April 2. Kaylee Arbuckle went 1-2 with three RBI’s, and two runs scored, Logan Lillard went 2-2 with an RBI and a run scored to help the cause. Alex Brown scored three runs and Maci Clodfelder, Kayln Cordes, Lila Bessent and Emma Bratten-Noice each dented the plate twice. The Blue Devils drew ten walks on the day and Bratten-Noice went the distance on the bump, scattering eight runs and nine hits.

Thermopylaed by Spartans

Alex Brown went 1-1 with a double and an RBI, Addyson Wilson was 1-1 with an RBI and Allison Pangburn and Cadence Sanders tallied runs as the Blue Devils dropped a 19-2 decision to long-time area softball powerhouse St. Joseph Ogden on April 2. Brown took the loss, giving up 11 earned in three innings.

Cage Eagles

Chloe Reardon hit a three-run bomb and scored twice to lead Villa Grove to a 15-2 win over Rantoul on April 2. Alex Brown scored three runs, Allison Pangburn, Emma Bratten-Noice and Lila Bessent each had two RBIs, and Pangburn, Maci Clodfelder, Kaylee Arbuckle and Addyson Wilson each scored twice as VGSB got contributions from up and down the lineup. Brown pitched three innings of two run ball while fanning four to earn the win.

VGHS Varsity Baseball

Overrun by Warriors

Brady Clodfelder had a pair of hits, and Sam Bender drove in the only run for Villa Grove with a single in a 13-1 loss to Casey-Westfield on April 1. Tyler Wilson had the only other hit for VGHS. Clodfelder took the loss, giving up eight runs (five earned) on eight hits while striking out five.

Stampeded by Buffaloes

No statistics were made available from Villa Grove’s 10-4 loss to Georgetown-Ridge Farm.