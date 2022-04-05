Twice is nice for the Tuscola Lady Warriors high school softball team

The number two was a big part of Tuscola’s softball this past week. Mother Nature claimed two games but the Lady Warriors got to play a pair as well. Senior pitcher Kerri Pierce notched two wins, both at home and two more ladies in the black and gold played some long ball.

Junior Ella Boyer and sophomore Marissa Boyer both hit homeruns in a 15-4 victory in the Central Illinois Conference opener versus Clinton on Tuesday, March 29. Oh, and Ella Boyer touched-em-all two more times a few nights later on Friday in an 11-0 win over a good Fisher team.

Pierce allowed one more than the minimum to open up the Clinton game and then recorded the first hit of the game for Tuscola on a single to right. She stole second and then broke the ice on a single by Isabelle Wilcox. Clinton took advantage of a miscue pushing one across in the top of the second to knot it at one. The Warriors fired back with an Emily Czerwonka double that led to a six run second frame. Addison Ring and Ava Boyer followed with base knocks and Ella Boyer sent them home with a three run bomb to left. Wilcox reached for the second time with a single, stole second and scored on a hard hit ball by Zoey Thomason making it 7-1 Warriors.

Clinton found more in the fourth and two in the fifth, but the black and gold put a crooked number on the board in the third and fourth and Pierce shut them down in the top of the fifth to end the game early. Back-to-back doubles by Ava Boyer and Czerwonka’s second two-bagger of the game along with Marissa’s Boyer’s homerun fueled the scoring outburst.

Wilcox and Ava Boyer both pounded out three hits apiece while Ella Boyer and Czerwonka each tallied two. Pierce, Thomason, Ring, M. Boyer, and Makenna Fiscus all added one hit to the season totals as well. Pierce gave up four runs, two earned, on five hits and two walks while striking out a pair.

A few cancellations and three nights later the bats came to life again as Ella Boyer two-homerun, six-RBI night along with a gem by Pierce silenced a good Fisher squad. Tuscola scored at least one in all four frames they came to the plate. The Lady Warriors went up 1-0, then 3-0, then 5-0 and then put it away with a six spot in the bottom of the fourth and a one, two, three inning by Pierce in the top of the fifth.

Czerwonka was again strong with the lumber pounding out a two for three night, driving in one. Addison Ring was on top of her game as well. The sophomore tripled in the second and beat out a bunt in the fourth, scoring twice. Makenna Fiscus added a pair of singles to her stat sheet and two RBI’s. Pierce was as efficient as you could get firing 40 pitches in the five-inning game, giving up just two hits and walking none.