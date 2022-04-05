Tuscola Warriors boys track team sticks with plan for season

By Lenny Sementi

Boys track coach Ryan Hornaday has built his program on the back of roster numbers. The longtime coach consistently boasts one of the biggest squads number wise in the area and then finds a way to utilize their talents capturing team points year in and year out in relay races and field events leaning once more on Hall of Fame throws coach Stan Wienke.

This past Tuesday, March 29 in the outdoor opener that plan didn’t waver as Hornaday’s horde landed one point shy of winning the Sullivan Quadrangular. Chris Boyd led the way winning both the shot put and the discus. The junior set a personal record in the shot hitting the sand at 54’5” and won the disc with a toss of 130’3.5”. Senior Haven Hatfield was one spot back posting PR’s in both collecting eight team points.

Wienke’s crew swept the first five places and six of the first seven in the shot thanks respectively to Tyson Macaulay, Grant Kaufmann, John Claxon and Sawyer Woodard’s efforts. The same suspects stole seven of the top nine slots in the disc as well as the throws secured 26 of Tuscola’s 92 team points. Will Foltz added to the totals while winning the pole vault clearing a personal best 11’ 11.75”. Krish Patel donated four points in the long jump with a leap of 16’7.5”.

Hornaday then used twelve different Warriors to fill the four relay races collecting 16 points capturing a first in the 4×100, second in both the 4×200 and 4×400 and third in the 4×800. Ben Hornaday led off in the 4×100 handing off to Bryce Graves, Patel and Connor Lewis crossing the line in 46.64 seconds. David Hornaday started things off in the 4×2 joining with Ty Thomason, Tristan Gadomski and Boston Broady to secure a runner up spot. Mason Veach, Jackson Barrett, John Hegarty and Riley Nolan found their way to a runner up finish as well in the 4×4 while Veach, Thomason, Thomas Brown and Broady took home three points for a third place effort in the 4×8.

Gadomski did his share of the damage in the opens capturing second in both the 100-high and 300-low hurdles PR’ing both. David Hornaday secured some points as well with a fourth place finish in the 100’s. Senior Logan Wallace turned in a second place effort as well crossing the line in a personal best 24.66-seconds in the 200-meter sprint. Lewis was less than a step back in third. The senior secured fourth place points in the 100 as well, ending the race right behind Patel in third.

Wallace also found his way on the scoreboard in the 400 with a third, as did Ben Hornaday who was two spots back in fifth. Graves and Foltz donated to the cause in the 800 going back-to-back with a second and third respectively.

Barrett added to the totals in the distance races with a second in the grueling 3200-meter run. Both he and Nolan set PR’s in the event, rounding the track eight times in 10:45 and 11:30 respectively.