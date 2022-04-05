Tuscola High School Warriors baseball team knocking on the door

By Lenny Sementi

A young Warriors baseball squad is on the preface of a direction change. Coach Adam Carver’s inexperienced crew is getting better every night out and is knocking on the door of breaking through. The Warriors have led in each of their last three games and actually entered the final frame on top in both games last week. They dropped a pair of close ones falling to Clinton in their Central Illinois Conference opener 5-4 on Tuesday and Neoga on Friday 8-4 in a nine-inning extra inning thriller.

Tuscola went up 1-0 early but gave away the lead in the third on three unearned runs on a pair of errors and four free passes. Colton Musgrave reached on a hard ground ball in the bottom of the fourth and then scored on a two-run blast by Caden Baer knotting it at three’s heading to the fifth. Musgrave walked in the sixth, moved on a bunt by Chase Jones and scored on an RBI single by Baer putting Carver’s group three outs short of a win.

Clinton tallied its first hit of the game with one gone in their final at bat and proved to be too much to overcome as the Maroon’s plated a pair moving in front for good. Patrick Pierce and Easton Cunningham combined for a one-hit loss. The duo gave up two earned while striking out 11. Pierce was credited with the loss in four innings of relief.

Pierce singled in the bottom of the second on Friday verse the Indians moved on a walk to Thomason and trotted home on a ground ball to the right side by Jaden Gaines to make it 1-0 Warriors. They added another in the fourth on a leadoff single by Dylan Shinn, a sac bunt by Thomason and a balk pushing it to 2-0. Musgrave and Pierce added to the lead in the fifth increasing the advantage to four on a pair of round trippers but it was not enough.

Neoga plated four on two hits and a walk in the sixth to tie it up and then won in the second extra frame with a second four-run inning. The Warriors had their chances, putting runners in their final four at bats. Baer took the loss in relief giving up four runs on three hits and five walks, striking out six. Shinn got the start allowing four to cross the dish, two earned on six hits and two walks while fanning three. Musgrave, Pierce (two stolen bases) and Easton Cunningham all banged out a pair of hits in the contest.