Submitted Photo

The Villa Grove High School ACES team is headed to state on April 5. These students will compete in the areas of Biology, Chemistry, Computer Science, Engineering, English and Math. Pictured in back from left to right are Luke Zimmerman, Sam Bender, Brandon Kelly, Jesse Bessent, Kurt Zimmerman, Cooper Clark, and Mrs. Werts. Pictured in front are Hailey Stutz, Andrew McQueen, Will Jones, Molly Little, Emma Buesing, Elijah Kiesel, and Regan Blanton.