Real Life Wellness-Power Up Your Cells!

By Dr. Bill Hemmer

Over the last two weeks, I have been discussing how to handle your stress more effectively. First, you must heal your Brain. Next, you must calm your Nerves. Then you must build cell power. To build power in your cells, you must take care of the power plants of your cells called the mitochondria.

Mitochondria are found in every cell in your body, but they are descendants of prehistoric bacteria that have adapted over millions of years to produce energy inside our cells. They have their own DNA. No other organelle in our cells have this other than mitochondria. This is important because DNA can be damaged or can mutate and decrease the effectiveness of the energy production of those mitochondria.

Mitochondria are also very interesting because they are recycled just like other parts of the cells are. You must remember, millions and millions of cells die and are recycled every day. The same holds true for your mitochondria. If you recycle both things correctly, the next generation of cells and mitochondria can be just as strong or stronger than the generation before it. If it is poorly recycled, the next generation will be weak.

The good news is you can help yourself and your recycling capabilities by doing a few things with your lifestyle. First, you must eat more good fat in your diet! Remember, fat doesn’t make you fat. Good fat makes you skinny. I know it doesn’t make sense from everything we have all been taught, but they were wrong.

Good fat is the preferred fuel of your mitochondria. When you eat good fat, it burns much cleaner inside your cells and doesn’t throw off near as many toxins as burning sugar or protein for fuel. The more fat you eat, the better your metabolism is and the more fat you burn. Therefore, people lose a lot of weight eating Keto.

The next thing you can do yourself to increase your Mitochondrial health is start intermittently fasting. Intermittent fasting is a technique that is gaining quite a bit of popularity for a good reason. Research has shown if you eat all your calories in a limited period each day, your body switches from burning sugar to burning fat more effectively. This is called metabolic flexibility. The more flexible your metabolism is, the better energy you can enjoy all day long.

Another benefit of Intermittent fasting is weak cells and mitochondria die at a higher rate and their contents are recycled into new healthy cells and mitochondria. This slows the aging process and builds your ability to look better, feel better and live longer.

Finally, there are specific supplements that help to build mitochondrial health. They include Coenzyme Q10, Alpha Lipoic Acid, Fish oil, B Complex vitamins, and many specific amino acids. Many books are being written about mitochondrial health because this foundational part of health is the future of true health care.

Next week, I will finish my discussion about Stress. The fourth piece to the Stress puzzle is to heal glands and organs. You can do it yourself, but you need someone to provide you with a simple to follow roadmap to do so. This is what I will provide to you next week.