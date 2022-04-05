Patterson off and running for Lady Warriors track team

By Lenny Sementi

Everyone knows what Alyssa Williams is capable of and expects her to be one of the top performers in the states track landscape in her final campaign but now it looks like she has a partner in crime in freshman Lia Patterson. Patterson broke a long standing Lady Warrior school record while winning the grueling 300-meter hurdles breaking the tape in 46.5 seconds.

The youngster backed up with a first place effort in the 100-meter hurdles finishing in 16.94 seconds. Sophomore Addisyn Pettry was one spot back in second in the 300’s and two back in the 100’s. Williams did her usual damage coasting to win both the open 100 and 200 sprints. Freshman Kenna Clodfleder placed in both while sophomore Jillian Alexander ended her night in third in the 100.

Freshman Rylie Vanausdoll started her outdoor career in style winning the 800-meters with a time of two minutes and 56 seconds. Ann Brazzell rounded out the open runs with a fifth place finish in the 400-meters.

Williams, Patterson and Clodfelder linked up with senior Mia Hausmann for a third place finish posting a 57.4 in the 4×100-meter relay. Hausmann then joined with Lauren Woods, Harley Woodard and Brazzell in the 4×200 adding third place points to the team totals. Vanausdoll, Braidy Stahler, Pettry and Belle Notaro rounded out the relays for head coach Drew Sterkel with a fourth place effort in the 4×400-meter.

Throws coach Stan Wienke looked to a sophomore in the shot and discus. Natalie Hastings took first in the shot, breaking her personal record tossing over 36 feet. She was second in the disc with a toss of 94.25 feet. Taylor Gordon and Olivia Wallace occupied the three and four spots in the shot when the dust settled and Wallace netted a fourth in the disc as well. Notaro and Woodard rounded the scoring in the field events with fourth place finishes in the pole vault and long jump.