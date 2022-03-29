Villa Grove high school spring sports wrap

By Tony Hooker

VGSB

For the past three years, the Villa Grove softball team has traveled to Murfreesboro, TN to take on some of the best softball programs in the region. These schools typically have enrollments that are up to four times larger than VGHS, and the on-field results haven’t always been successful. Coach Jeana Block, although she wants to win every game, is pretty philosophical about the results.

What is your team’s biggest takeaway from playing these large schools each spring?

Experience! Five games against good competition this early in the season can only benefit us, even if we don’t win on the scoreboard. For example, we faced the Alabama 3A player of the year (Plainview’s Tessa Word) and while she held us to two hits, we put the ball in play and grew as hitters.

Remembered by Titans

Six VG errors led to seven unearned runs as the Blue Devils fell to Gibson Southern (IN) a school with 700 students, by a score of 10-2. Kaylee Arbuckle smacked a two-run bomb, scoring Maci Clodfelder, who went 1-2 with a walk and a run scored. Logan Lillard went 2-3 with a double and also went the distance on the hill, scattering 11 hits and giving up three earned while fanning three.

Mauled by Bears

Facing the reigning Class 3A Alabama player of the year, VG dropped an 11-0 decision to Plainview on Friday, March 25. Alison Pangburn’s double and Maci Clodfelder’s base knock were the only hits for VG.

Emma Bratten-Noice took the loss for the Blue Devils, giving up 11 runs (eight earned) in five innings.

Snake the Irish

Alison Pangburn went 4-5 with a triple, three RBI’s and three runs scored, Kaylee Arbuckle went deep for the second time on the spring trip, finishing 2-4 with 3 RBI’s, Logan Lillard went 2-4 with a pair of runs scored, and Addisyn Wilson chipped in with an RBI and a run scored to lead the Blue Devils to a 11-6 win over Nashville, TN Father Ryan, a school with 914 students. Alex Brown got the win for VGSB, pitching a complete game six-hitter while allowing six runs (three earned) and fanning four.

Overcome by Fighting 59’ers

VGSB fought back from a 6-4 fourth inning deficit with four runs in the sixth, but Andrean, IN plated two tallies in the bottom half to pull out a 9-8 win. Maci Clodfelder stroked a homer and a double, driving in two and scoring twice herself, to lead the Devils offensively. Alex Brown also went yard while going 2-3 with an RBI and two runs scored. Chloe Reardon went 3-3 with a double and Kaylee Arbuckle doubled, drove in a run and scored a run for Villa Grove.

Horded by Dragons

Despite bombs by Alison Pangburn and Kayln Cordes, the Blue Devils dropped a 12-4 game to Silver Creek, IN, a school with 881 students. Maci Clodfelder went two for three with a double to help the cause. Logan Lillard took the loss, giving up all 12 runs (11 earned) in a complete game performance while fanning six and walking none.

Boys Track and Field

Layne Rund, the only sophomore in the event, finished in 13th place in the high jump, soaring over the bar at 1.82m at the Illinois Top Times Indoor Invitational on Saturday, March 25.

Baseball

Clawed by Eagles

Villa Grove gave up two runs in the bottom of the ninth to drop a 10-9 decision to Rantoul on March 21. Luke Zimmerman went 2-6 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored to power VG at the plate. Brady Clodfelder went 3-5 with two RBIs, and Sam Bender went 1-3 and scored three runs for the Blue Devils. Peyton Smith helped out by going 3-5 with an RBI and a run scored, and Gavin Kiser, Tyler Wilson, and Parker Stevens each tallied a run to help the cause. Three Devils pitchers combined to give up ten runs (seven earned) in the loss.

Come out to play with Warriors

The top of the lineup did damage for Villa Grove in their 11-6 win over Tuscola on March 23. Gavin Kiser went 3-5 with 2 RBI’s and a run scored, Luke Zimmerman was 2-4 with a double, two RBI’s and a run scored, and Sam Bender went 2-4 with a pair of RBI’s. Carson Block also had a nice day at the plate, going 2-4 with a double, two RBI’s and 2 runs scored. Peyton Smith went 3-4 with a pair of runs scored, and Parker Stevens scored twice as well. Tyler Wilson, Brady Clodfelder and Kylee Witte each scored single tallies for the blue devils in the win. Sam Bender earned the win, going six and a third while giving up five runs (four earned) and fanning six. Cooper Clark came in to get the final two outs of the contest, fanning one and allowing no earned runs.

Junior High Track and field results

Seventh grade girls

Evalice Callison won the high jump, soaring 4’5”, and finished fifth in the 100 m and Cameron McGaughey’s 46’11” toss of the discus earned her a first-place finish as well as VGJH completed at the ALAH quadrangular meet on March 21.

Baylee Martin dashed the hundred in 14.12 seconds to earn second place, and the 4×100 relay also picked up a runner up finish. Kori Russell’s 15’11 ¾ toss earned her third place in the shot put.

Eighth grade girls

Hayden Thomas earned a first-place finish in the long jump and a second-place finish in the 100m dash to lead VGJH at the Arthur Quadrangular meet on March 21. The VG 4x100m relay team took first place as well. Piper Kiser had a second-place finish in the shot put, and Ryan Lillard finished third in the shot put and the discus. Hayden Thomas brought home third in the 400m as well. Piper Kiser picked up a fourth place finish in the discus, and Ryan Lillard showed off her all-around game by running fith in the 800m.

Seventh grade boys

Landon Chambers took first in the Long Jump and second in the 100m in the Arthur Quadrangular on March 21. Logan Hauersperger took second in the discus and Jaden Reynolds finished second in the 400m and fourth in the 100m for the Blue Devils. Bailey Keith ran second in the 110m hurdles, and Silas Jones finished third in the 400m as well.

Eighth grade boys

Thomas Vandeventer took first in the shot put with a 35’9” throw and backed that up with a 100’6” toss in the discus to earn first place in that event as well at the Arthur Quad on March 21. Jace Bennett’s 30’4” shot put effort earned him a second-place finish, and Kaleb Langellier’s 86’10” discus throw also was good enough for second place. Zane Hosler ran second in the 200m and fourth in the 100m for VG, and Jackson Smith finished fourth in the shot put for VGJH. Jackson Gilles soared to a fith place finish in the long jump, as well.