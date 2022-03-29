Tuscola City Council approves Municipal Electric bid

By Kendra Hennis

The meeting of the Tuscola City Council was called to order at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, March 28.

During the meeting, the council approved a Municipal Electric Aggregation Bid Results with Constellation. It was explained that the lowest proposed bid was at a rate of $0.07859 per kWh for a three-year term. This new rate will go into effect in June 2022 and run through June 2025. The new rate is an increase of 85 percent, but City Administrator Drew Hoel stated, “As shocking as the increase is, it is much better than we were anticipating. All of the other bids were over $0.08, with some as high as $0.10. Current forecasts predict electricity prices in the $0.08 to $0.10 range for the next 12 months, at least, and Ameren’s default rate is forecast to exceed even our new muni ag rate by late summer.” It was explained that community members do have the option to opt-out of this service, but it will cause them to opt-out for an entire year. If you would like to continue with the service, nothing will change and you will continue to recieve bills from Ameren. More information is available on the City of Tuscola’s website and two letters will be sent to each customer with more information on the service.

Time was also requested on the agenda by Tuscola resident Chris Hoogendyk, who asked the council to consider changing the golf cart operator age from 18 to 16 with a valid driver’s license. Hoogendyk said that he believed sixteen-year olds with valid drivers licenses who are legally allowed to operate vehicles and scooters should also be able to operate golf carts if they are following the rules of the road. Mayor Dan Kleiss said the council would add it to the agenda for the April 11 meeting for the council to discuss. In the meantime, he would like to gather more public comments, public safety input, and see how other communities in the area operate with their golf carts.

The council also:

* Approved the previous minutes of the March 14, 2022 meeting.

* Approved the February 2022 financial report.

* Approved the payment of bills in the amount of $145,099.23.

* Approved a pay request for Main Street Fencing for Ervin Park Project in the amount of $5,827.14.

* Approved Rainbows & Sunshine Boutique hosts an outdoor sales event April 22-23.

* Approved a Payment Service Agreement with Donohue & Associates in the amount of $4,800 for NPDES Permit Application. It was explained that this is the standard and that said permit needs to be renewed every five years.

* Approved the resignation of Officer Emily Bradley from the Tuscola Police Department.

* Adjourned until the April 11, 2022 meeting at 7:30 p.m.