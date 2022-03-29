Ladies escape with a win over Villa Grove

Tuscola’s softball team jumped out to a big lead early and then battled through a rough final frame escaping from Villa Grove this past Tuesday, March 22 with a thrilling one run victory over the Lady Blue Devils in a high scoring affair 9-8. Kerri Pierce picked up the win on the mound scattering 11 hits and four walks out over four innings of work allowing nine to cross the dish, just two of which were earned.

The Warriors plated runs in four of the seven frames on the back of two hit apiece from Ella Boyer and Isabelle Wilcox accounting for four of the Warriors eight hits. Boyer went two for three on the day with two RBI’s, a walk and two stolen bases. Wilcox drove in four RBI’s thanks to a single and double off the fence, scoring twice. Ava Boyer found her way back to home three times after working her way on three of four times on free passes. Pierce, Zoey Thomason, Emily Czerwonka, Marissa Boyer and Addy Ring all singled in the game while Katie Gibson took one for the team to extend an inning the Warriors scored in. Hailey Downs swiped a pair of bases pinch running.

Ava Boyer walked to start the game, swiped second and scored two batters later on a single by Wilcox to make it 1-0 Warriors. Tuscola put the leadoff again in the second with a single by Marissa Boyer who gave way to Emily Veach on the bases who moved on a bunt single by Ring and another walk to Ava Boyer. Pierce drove in one out of the two hole and Ella Boyer sent two home with a single to left. Wilcox followed with a two-RBI double and then scored on a base knock by Thomason driving it to 7-0 Warriors.

VG responded with a two-run homerun in the bottom half and added one more to the board in third on a single and two errors cutting it to 7-3 Tuscola. Ava Boyer was at it again, reaching on her third walk of the game in the sixth. The freshman put herself into scoring position stealing second, then moved on a ground ball by Pierce and headed home on a single by big sister Ella. Thomason did the damage in the seventh with a single, and a delayed steal of home putting the black and gold in front by six heading to the last half inning on top 9-3.

That’s where it got interesting as Tuscola recorded two quick outs and looked to be in control. Five runs and four errors later with a runner on, Pierce looked to her battery mate Makenna Fiscus to stop the bleeding. The senior hurler induced a pop fly in foul territory and Fiscus went into the fence on the third base line and caught it, securing out number three and the one run victory.