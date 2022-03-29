BOE discusses new TCHS scoreboard possibility

By Kendra Hennis

The meeting of the Tuscola Board of Education was called to order at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 28. Member Jerrod Baird and board president Brad Ingram were absent.

Following approval of the consent agenda, the board heard the monthly report from North Ward Principal Jason Wallace. Wallace reported that preschool screening began today, thanked Tuscola United Methodist Church for all of their help with the school, and noted that Kiwanis would be hosting an Easter Egg Hunt on school grounds on April 9. He thanked Mrs. Steffens, Ms. Church and the Tuscola High School drama department for inviting students to see their performance of Disney’s “Descendants”, said that fundraisers at the school are going well and thanked all for their support, and stated that North Ward was currently completing a “wellness week” at the school. He additionally noted that North Ward’s Tiger Trot would be held April 6. Wallace then sent a thank you to Mr. Lecher, Dr. Dorner Gates, and all of the teachers and staff at North Ward for everything they do for the students.

Tuscola High School Principal Steve Fiscus followed with his report to the board. He began with a big thank you to all who supported the TCHS spring musical, noting that all shows had sold out before opening night. He said that it was a wonderful performance and congratulated all involved. Fiscus then noted that 15 students participated in the virtual Science Olympiad and that Kenna Clodfelder and Olivia Wallace had placed first in the bridges category, Thomas Bennett and Thomas Spillman received second place in gravity vehicle, Thomas Bennett and Andrew Burlew were ranked third in the ‘it’s about time’ category, Liam Hetland and Lia Patterson placed fifth in detector building, Liam Hetland and Thomas Spillman placed fifth in the chemistry lab category, and Andrew Bennett and Brayden Taylor received fifth in the wifi lab category. He congratulated the Math Team of Andrew Bennett, Catie Gibson, Liam Hetland, Logan Wallace, Rajan Patel and coach Mrs. Wallace for receiving first place in the regional competition and moving on to state in April.

Fiscus sent a thank you to the anonymous donor of the fan bus, thanked FCCLA and all who participated for their coin war that was able to raise $835 for TCHS alumni Dylan Taylor, and thanked Jimmy Johns for providing lunch to the winning fundraising team. He congratulated the TCHS Warriors boys basketball team on a great season, with a second place finish at Sectionals. He also congratulated the girls basketball team on a great season, announced that outdoor track begins on Tuesday, that baseball and softball have started but have been experiencing some weather issues with all of the rain. Fiscus announced that all students would have a guest speaker present to them on April 5, which would also be a 2 p.m. dismissal, that juniors would take the Illinois Science Assessment on April 20, that PSAT/SAT testing would be done on April 13 with seniors taking a college day, and that spring concerts would he held on May 7 with East Prairie performing at 2 p.m. and the high school at 7 p.m. Other upcoming dates include prom on April 30, with coronation beginning at 6 p.m. in the gym; Honors Day on May 20; finals on May 24, 25, and 26; and graduation on May 28 at 7 p.m. Fiscus ended with a big thank you to Dr. Dorner Gates for all that she has done for the school.

East Prairie Principal Jared Vanausdoll followed, echoing a thank you to Dr. Dorner Gates for all of her work during her time with the school. Vanausdoll noted that as a new principal, she was very helpful in his transition, especially with the special education curriculum and all of the changes. He then sent a congratulations to Evan Vearil for finishing in seventh place at the Douglas County Regional Spelling Bee, thanked all involved in the seventh and eighth grade science day, thanked TCHS for hosting eighth grade orientation, and congratulated the eighth grade Scholastic Bowl team on a great and undefeated season thus far. Vanausdoll announced that the first track meet was held tonight, the first home meet would be held on Friday; noted the the junior high was hosting an invitational on April 23 thanks to Coach Beth Pugh; and that science club would be attending the University of Illinois’ Engineering Open House on April 8.

District Superintendent Gary Alexander followed with his report. He thanked OMNI representatives and board members for assistance with the science day and science club at East Prairie, thanked Dr. Dorner Gates for everything at the school, and noted that the school would be looking for a replacement for her position. Alexander explained that the schools finances appeared in good shape, with the Replacement Tax received for March being the highest received thus far, and that they continue to hope for good news from revenue and will continue to watch expenses. He noted that North Ward had three compressors go out and that he is currently speaking with the company to see what their warranty will cover, that the school was accepting applications for a custodian, and asked the board members and administrators who were interested to follow up with the Douglas County Health Department about information needed. Alexander also explained that ALICE Training had been completed in each school, that a group of board members had met with a solar representative and are awaiting more information, and that Golden Apple was hosting a summer camp with 8-10 college students from around Illinois in the Early Education program at North Ward beginning June 6 for three weeks for interested students.

The board then heard a proposal from TCHS Athletic Director Ryan Hornaday on a new outdoor scoreboard for the school. Superintendent Alexander explained that he had been asked multiple times about scoreboard costs since the wind storm had blown it down on December 10. He asked Hornaday to find out more options and following his research, he presented two to the board. He explained that he believes the board really has two options, to go big and upgrade to a high-tech board or just replace what they had. Hornaday proposed using funds from the Sales Tax money (that can only be used for facilities) on the board. He explained that the high-tech option would be the first and only in Illinois, has a very nice digital display for pictures and video, Apple connection capabilities, back lit letters, a great sound system, and of course a scoreboard. Hornaday explained that the scoreboard could be used in a variety of ways–for events such as graduation, homecoming, and relay for live; to display videos and advertising; and can be incorporated into classes for all students to enjoy and create projects to display on. He stressed that it would not only be used for football and track events, but could be used and enjoyed by students and families at all schools.

The board asked multiple questions about costs, how it could be incorporated into classes, and abilities of the board. It was explained that with installation, they hope costs would not exceed $250,000. Hornaday explained that he hoped the scoreboard could bring in roughly $20,000 a year in advertising, allowing it the option to eventually pay for itself. He stressed that it would be student-centered, is not taking away from curriculum, is financially sound, is not taking away from anyone’s compensation or raising taxes for anyone, and has a chance to draw attention to Tuscola and the school in a positive light and maybe attract more students. It was also explained that Hornaday believed there would be multiple students and teachers interested, especially with the rise in video production. The board opted to table the discussion until the next meeting, but presented concerns in spending that much money on a new scoreboard when so many other facilities also needing to be upgraded.

The board also:

* Heard from Dr. Kay Dorner Gates, former school psychologist. Dr. Dorner Gates thanked the board and said that she was honored to work for Tuscola schools for the past six years. She highlighted a number of programs and resources that were expanded at the school during her time, including the MTSS program, additional staff hired, and training completed regularly by teachers, administrators and support staff.

* Approved a $500 donation from Cabot for the North Ward STEAM Room.

* Approved a $400 donation from Scott and Tina Kibler for TCHS Boys Basketball.

* Approved an anonymous $300 donation for TCHS Fan Bus.

* Approved an anonymous $200 donation for Help A Child.

* Approved an anonymous $250 donation for Social Skills.

* Completed the first reading of the District Handbook for 2022-23. It was noted that the handbook committee had asked parents from each school to present their concerns to them. They found that they needed some more clarity at EP and TCHS for how to properly address cheating and clarify what it is. They have added that to the handbook as well as attendance clarification for driver’s ed students that must complete (according to the State of Illinois) a certain number of hours for the class. East Prairie also added some text that helps them clarify the school’s late work policy.

* Approved the minutes from the February 28, 2022 regular board meeting.

* Approved the payment of bills in the amount of $941,594.21.

* Approved the monthly Treasurer and Bookkeepers Reports.

* Approved a transportation extension with Gould Bus Service for 2022-2023.

* Approved IHSA membership.

* Approved the calendar for 2022-23.

* Approved Russ Leigh & Associates contract for Audit Services.

* Discussed the upcoming board member election. It was explained that since the board had to appoint board members following the last election, it is mandated by law that the choice must be included on the ballot this year for residents to vote if they would like to continue with the current way they vote (two from each area) or move to an at-large election.

* Approved moving to closed session for the purposes defines in 5 ILCS 120/2 (c) (1)-personnel; 5 ILCS 120/2 (c) (2)-negotiating matters; 5 ILCS 120/2 (c) (9)-student discipline; 5 ILCS 120/2 (c) (11)-pending litigation.

* Approved the resignation of Kay Dorner Gates as School Psychologist.

* Approved the resignation of Mindy Fowler as EP Cheer Coach.

* Approved the resignation of Eric Hastings as custodian.

* Approved the hiring of Bill Ludwig as TCHS Scholastic Bowl Coach.

* Adjourned until the April 25 board meeting at 7 p.m.