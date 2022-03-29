Bad inning dooms Tuscola High School Warriors baseball team

By Lenny Sementi

The Warriors baseball team gave starting pitcher Dylan Shinn an early lead but a few miscues and a big frame by the Blue Devils of Villa Grove proved to be too much to overcome. Villa Grove hung a crooked number on the board midway through the non conference affair and made it stick in a 11-5 victory.

Senior Dylan Shinn took the mound for the Warriors working into the fourth giving up 11 runs, all unearned on seven hits and four walks while striking out four. Freshman Jacob Waugh threw the final two and a third walking none and taking care of three on his own.

Senior Payton Armstrong doubled to open the game, took third on an error and scored on a sac fly by Easton Cunningham. Colton Musgrave followed with a one out single moved on a wild pitch and a ground ball by Chase Jones then trotted home on an RBI single by Shinn. Both Musgrave and Jones reached safely in the top of the second but were left. Coach Adam Carver’s crew added one more to the box score in the third on a two out walk to Cunningham and back to back singles by Musgrave and Jones to make it 3-0 Warriors.

Shinn retired the side in order in the first, then fanned a pair in the second to counteract a pair of errors allowing just one to cross then worked out of a jam in the third. The fourth however was a different story as two miscues in the field and a pair of walks proved to be costly as the Blue Devils batted around moving in front for good hanging a ten spot on the board in bottom half. Waugh recorded the final out of the big frame and then fired two innings of scoreless baseball.

Armstrong and Jones both went two for three on the day at the plate, combining to deliver an RBI, three stolen bases, and three runs scored. Musgrave went one better with a three for four effort at the dish pushing four across while scoring once. Shinn took the loss but helped his own cause with an RBI single and Cunningham made the most of his at bats, driving in a run and scoring twice after drawing free passes.