Villa Grove high school spring sports wrap

By Tony Hooker

VGHS Softball

Cage Falcons

The bats were thumping as Villa Grove defeated GCMS 12-2 in five innings in their season opener on March 15. The Blue Devils received contributions from up and down the lineup, as leadoff batter and shortstop Alison Pangburn set the stage by going 3-4 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored. First batterer Logan Lillard was 2-3 with a triple, two RBIs and a run scored as well. Catcher Chloe Reardon was 1-4 with a triple, two runs scored and two RBIs, third baseman Maci Clodfelder went 2-3 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI, Center fielder Kaylee Arbuckle went 1-2 with an RBI and a run scored, left fielder Kayln Cordes went 1-3 with an RBI and a run scored, right fielder Addisyn Wilson went 2-3 with an RBI, and Emma Bratten-Noice walked twice, scored a run and drove in a run. On the bump, Alex Brown, who drove in a run and scored twice, earned the win by allowing just one earned run on three hits while fanning ten Falcon batters.

Dumbfound Sages

Have yourself a day, Alison Pangburn! All the sophomore shortstop did was stroke three doubles and her first varsity home run and score four times as the Blue Devils bombed Monticello 18-8 on March 16. Emma Bratten-Noice also went yard and drove in three runs for VGSB. Villa Grove once again got contributions up and down the lineup in the win, as Chloe Reardon went 4-5 with two RBIs and three runs scored. Maci Clodfelder stroked a double, scored twice and drove in two, Logan Lillard went 3-3 with a pair of doubles, scored four runs and drove in two, Kaylee Arbuckle doubled, tripled and had three RBIs and Kayln Cordes doubled and scored twice for the Devils. Logan Lillard earned the win, scattering six hits while giving up four earned runs and fanning four Monticello batters.

VGHS Baseball

Clawed by Tigers

Villa Grove opened their 2022 campaign by traveling to Paris on March 15, but three Devil errors proved to be their undoing as they led to six unearned runs in a 12-5 loss. Shortstop Gavin Kiser went 1-3 with two RBIs to power the VG offense, while third baseman Sam Bender had a pair of hits and drove in a run. Carson Block went 1-4 with an RBI and a run scored, and Brady Clodfelder was 1-2 and scored a run. Parker Knierim turned a hit by pitch into a run, as well and Parker Stevens went 1-3 with an RBI. On the hill, Gavin Kiser was the hard luck loser, giving up four runs (two earned) in one inning of work. Starter Brady Clodfelder scattered five hits over four innings, fanning two in the loss.

Educated by Sages

Eight Villa Grove errors led to eight unearned Monticello runs in a 9-2 loss on March 16. Four Monticello pitchers fanned 14 VG batters to earn the win. Sam Bender, Tyler Wilson and Brady Clodfelder had the only three hits for the Blue Devils, and Gavin Kiser and Luke Zimmerman plated the only tallies for VG, which got its lone RBI from Tyler Wilson. Sam Bender took the loss for VGHS, giving up six runs (one earned) while striking out four in four innings. Cooper Clark pitched three innings of three hit relief for the Blue and Gold.