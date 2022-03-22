Real Life Wellness-Handling Stress in Today’s world

By Dr. Bill Hemmer

We all have stress. Truth be told…we all need stress. But, your body can’t tell the difference between good stress and bad stress. Stress is stress. So, to handle stress effectively, you need to have a system that allows you recognize different areas of your stress and effectively deal with each piece of the stress puzzle.

My Inflammunity model breaks stress down into four different bite-size pieces. Each piece is important by itself but putting them all together allows you to handle stress better than you ever have been able to before. The four pieces of the Inflammunity stress model are: Heal your Brain, Calm your Nerves, Build Cell Power and finally Heal Glands and Organs.

Healing your brain means you need to sleep better, eat better, and think better. Every night, your brain gets bathed by your lymph fluid to get rid of toxins that have been created that day. If you don’t sleep well, especially if you don’t get enough deep sleep, your brain doesn’t get washed and cleaned by your lymph.

This is a big deal because the only way your brain gets cleaned is by the method. Most people don’t get into deep sleep for long enough to clean their brain properly. Over years, toxic build up leads to mental decline. But you can learn to get better deep sleep and you can reverse this process.

The second way to handle your stress more effectively is to eat better. Research has now coined the term Type 3 Diabetes, which is really Diabetes of the brain. Your diet should be viewed as a way to make your brain better or worse, with every mouthful. A diet low in sugar and processed foods and high in good fats and fiber changes the way your brain metabolism works and leads to better brain function.

The final way to heal your brain is to think better. Optimism is important for brain health. If you focus on the problem, instead of the solution, irritating chemicals in your brain begin to eat away at the nerves in your brain. There is always someone who has more problems than you do and there is always someone who has less problems. The grass is as green as it is going to get under your feet right now. You be you and enjoy the ride.

The second piece of stress handling is calming your nerves. I’ve been told to do that plenty of times. But what I mean, is to create a balance between the three different nervous systems we all have. Yes three! Your Central Nervous System, Autonomic Nervous System and your Enteric Nervous System make up your ability to move, think, react, and digest your food.

Most people don’t realize you have an entirely different nervous system inside your abdomen. If you have heard of gut feelings, this is the Enteric Nervous System that is being used. It is also in control of about 80 percent of your neurotransmitters that affect your mood and attention. This is one of the main reasons proper digestion and absorption are so important with mental health.

Next week, I will discuss the other two nervous systems. Once you learn to balance the other two nervous systems your ability to focus, learn and rest and digest will be much easier to do. All of us need to learn more about that!