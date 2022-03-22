Illini Prairie CEO joins retired teachers meeting

The Douglas County Retired Teachers Association held their first meeting of 2022 at The Smith House in Tuscola on March 16. The Illini Prairie CEO provided the program. Students Thomas Brown, Tuscola; Alex Kuhns, Arcola; CEO Facilitator, Mac Condill and student, Makenzie Herschberger, Tuscola; did an excellent job explaining the CEO program, talking about their businesses, sharing their favorite community business trips, and answering lots of questions. Their annual Trade Show where they will display their business will be April 26 at the Tuscola Community Building.