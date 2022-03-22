Holding It All Together-People Watching

By Amy McCollom

I like watching animals, and people are the most interesting animals on the earth. I can’t help but to people-watch whenever given the opportunity to view them in their natural surroundings. Maybe that makes me an amateur anthropologist and perhaps I’ve missed my calling. Or, maybe I’m just nosey; regardless, people fascinate me.

At the hotel this past weekend, as I sipped a cup of apple juice across the table from my husband in the breakfast lounge, people filtered in slowly. A large screen TV was on the wall, playing rather loudly, I thought, for such a small tiled room, as the noise bounced around like a bouncy ball in a tin can.

The room was illuminated brightly by the sun shining through the large triplicate of windows on the far end, despite the deep browns and dark yellow of the walls and tiles on the floor. Sets of tables were scattered about, black metal bases with fake dark wooden tops, cold metal backs and brown cushioned seats, four chairs to each table.

John knows me so well. He had already placed his coffee on a table away from the door, giving me the chair that faced the door (I always like to see the door) and then he went to pick out his breakfast. I got my cup of apple juice and sat down, not wanting to eat yet.

The usual expected people at a hotel wandered into the room. There were three twenty-something girls, still in their sleep-pants and t-shirts, wrapped in blankets, as if they were casual and at home. They filled a plate with bagels and fruit and left. There was a single man who got coffee and made toast and stared at his phone while sitting at a table against the far wall. There was a couple who looked at the food disgustingly and eventually left without eating anything. Then there was the man with the little boy and girl who made waffles then sat close to the TV.

I noticed as that trio sat down, that the TV remote was on their table. Darn! Had I seen that before, I could have turned down the volume, changed the channel, or turned it off completely. At first the TV was showing the local news, which was fine, as we were going to head to an event and needed to see the weather and surrounding news, but then the national news came on.

The national news media in my humble opinion is skewed and manipulative and divisive. I choose not to watch it at my house and get my news from other sources. But here, in this hotel hundreds of miles from my home, with the remote from the TV on someone else’s table, it wasn’t an option to turn it. Besides, John had just gotten more eggs and sausage, so I was sorta stuck for a while.

As the news blared on about the horrible atrocities of war in the Ukraine and pictures of dead and wounded people, crying children and mothers, the gloom and despair poured out like hot syrup in the room, I watched the children at the table, a boy probably about seven years old and a girl, maybe nine, watching intently. The dad was oblivious, sipping his coffee, and reading the morning paper.

On and on, from story to story, a full 15 minutes of gloom, war, death, dying, threat, and despair poured from the screen and speaker into the room where we were all sitting. It affected me deeply. The children, eyes never veering from the TV, just teo feet from that large screen, were enthralled at the images. My, oh my. I wanted so badly to alert the father, to say something, to do something, to turn off the TV, to do anything to change the situation in the room. But I realized in millions of households across this country, other kids were watching the same thing at this moment, not just these two. I couldn’t stop them all. Plus it wasn’t my place. So I watched. I just watched to see what happens next after a seven-year old boy watches 15 minutes of raw war footage. Would he cry, would he be afraid, what would he feel?

To my surprise, as the trio got up to leave their table, the little boy pretended to make a machine gun with his fingers and was “shooting” his sister all the way to the elevator. That was certainly not what I expected to see.

Just yesterday while driving through the Walmart parking lot, a group of four small boys with their mother walked in front of my car, so I stopped for them. The mother was staring down at her phone the whole time while walking, and the four little boys, every last one, pointed their finger at me like a gun as if to shoot me. Yes, I shot back with my finger too. I had to defend myself.

Do our kids see and hear about death and killing so much now that they are immune to it? Are video games that allow the destruction or killing of other characters also killing the conscious? Is this why bullying is such a problem now? Kids don’t feel anymore? Are parents just oblivious to this? Am I the only one who notices or even cares about this?? Just maybe this is why there are so many shootings. In case you haven’t heard, it is not ok to shoot people. Murder is wrong and we should feel that it’s wrong.

I am not a child psychologist, but I am a parent, and I am also smarter than the average bear. I fear there is a generation of kids being raised up who don’t fear, feel, or love. This is the “I” generation. Kids love themselves more than anyone else, and they aren’t afraid of anything or anyone, and it shows. Parents (and society) have given them everything to be adults except the one thing that they desperately need; a healthy fear of God. We all need that. First and foremost, even Adam and Eve in the garden had a fear of God as a foundation, and that is why they hid from Him when they sinned. People don’t even hide when they sin anymore. Their fate will be worse than Adam and Eve’s.

I said all that to say this: Programs, schools, grounding, and talking won’t change this trajectory; only God can. Get your kids into a good Bible-based Sunday School where the ten commandments are still taught and valued, where the fear of God is still the cornerstone, and a family serving Jesus together is the best remedy for the evils of this world. Jesus is still the peacemaker.

