Accepting Arthur Quilt Show returns, entries

The Arthur Quilt Show Committee is accepting entries for the 31st Annual Arthur Quilt Show to be held Thursday through Saturday, April 28-30 at the Otto Center south of Arthur on the County Line Road.

To obtain an entry form, entry rules, vendor space, or additional information contact Jolene Stutzman, committee chairperson, at (217) 543-2287 or email her at stitchandsew20@gmail.com Forms can also be downloaded at arthuril.us or illinoisamishcountry.com

Entry deadline is April 15, 2022. Fee is $2.00 per item.

The show has five judged categories which include Baby, Wall Hangings, Antique, Pieced (pieced machine quilted and pieced hand quilted), and Mixed Techniques. Ribbons and gift certificates will be awarded for first, second, and third place in each category along with the Best of Show winner receiving a $100.00 gift certificate and all are redeemable for merchandise at participating Arthur merchants. Visitors to the show will determine the winner of the People’s Choice Award ribbon.

You can even purchase a quilt to take home with you from the one hundred which will be auctioned off starting Saturday, April 30 at noon.

Those in attendance will also have the opportunity to enter a raffle drawing to win a queen-size Amelia’s Dancing Star quilt. The drawing will take place on Saturday afternoon.

In addition to the quilts on display there will be a market/vendor area and a lunch stand with sandwiches, desserts, and drinks available.

For over three decades attendees have come from all over the state and even some international visitors each spring to the annual Arthur Quilt Show and Old-Fashioned Quilt Auction to see some of the finest crafted quilts you’ll find anywhere. It attracts entries from all over Illinois, including many Amish-crafted quilts.

Organizers are once again excited to invite you to the Otto Center (2056 County Road 1800 East- just one-half mile south of Arthur) to attend this outstanding event which is open from 10 am to 4 pm each day Thursday, April 28 through Saturday, April 30. The show is set up for those who have a passion for quilting or those that just enjoy the handiwork.

In conjunction with the quilt show, the Arthur Area Association of Commerce will once again sponsor a Quilt Walk at participating downtown businesses. It will run from Monday, April 25 through Saturday, April 30.