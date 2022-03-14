Villa Grove Blue Devils spring sports wrap

By Tony Hooner

Boys track and field

Kurt Zimmerman’s second place finish in the two-mile run highlighted the VGHS track team efforts at the Uni High Mini meet number four, held on Wednesday, March 9 at the U of I Armory. Zimmerman finished in 11:14.91, three days after cruising to a new school record time of 11:02 at the EIU indoor meet. Layne Rund also earned a runner up finish in the high jump for VG and rushed to a fourth place finish in the 400m run. Classmate Kyler Williams finished in third place in the high jump for the Blue Devils. Other top ten finishers for VG included Brayden Dowler (eighth in the 60m hurdles) Elijah Kiesel (seventh in long jump, fifth in triple jump) and Ashton Harrison, (sixth in triple jump, ninth in long jump)

Girls Track and Field

Emma Buesing’s 6:04 mile earned her a fifth place finish at Uni High Mini meet number four, held on March 9 at the U of I armory. Ava Vollmer earned a seventh place finish in the shot put, and the 4x200m relay team of Hailey Stutz, Molly Little, Scarlett Howard and Kenzie Cardiff took ninth place with a time of 2:10.92.

Junior High Volleyball

The eighth graders saw their season end as they dropped a hard fought 17-25, 20-25 decision to Champaign St. Matthew, a private school who draws athletes from all over Champaign County, on March 8.

Alexis Cassano pounded down three kills and Hayden Thomas had two to power the Blue Devils on offense. Thomas, Piper Kiser and Ella Schweighart each had three service aces, to help out. Defensively, the Devils were led by Thomas, with six digs and Cora Wilson who got beneath five Raider attempts. Kiser and Kinnzey Coller each dug three shots, as well, and Cassano had the lone block for VGJH. The Blue Devils saw their season end with a fine 13-6-1 record and will surely contribute to future high school volleyball success.