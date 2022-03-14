U.S. Representative Rodney Davis earns Farm Bureau endorsement

Farmer trustees representing county Farm Bureaus in the 15th Congressional District are endorsing U.S. Representative Rodney Davis for re-election.

County Farm Bureau leaders meeting as trustees for Illinois Farm Bureau ACTIVATOR – the organization’s political action committee – unanimously endorsed Rep. Davis for his outstanding voting record and many other efforts in the 117 Congress on behalf of farmers in his district.

Congressman Davis has been a true friend of agriculture while serving in Congress. He continues to lead efforts on behalf of Illinois Farm Bureau to improve the lives of Illinois Farm Bureau members. Rep. Davis serves on the Subcommittee of Biotechnology, Horticulture and Research and the Subcommittee on Commodity Exchanges, Energy and Credit.

15th District ACTIVATOR chairman Terry Ferguson said, “our trustees are proud to announce Rep. Rodney Davis will receive the Illinois Farm Bureau ACTIVATOR endorsement. He has been a leading advocate for Illinois farmers. Not only has he been a voice for us on the two most recent Farm Bill conference committees, but over the years Rep. Davis has brought many agriculture leaders to the district to hear directly from us.

Rising input costs, supply chain crises and opportunities to expand the biofuels market are areas that need to be addressed. We are confident Rep. Davis is a fighter that will get the job done. Voters in the 15th congressional district should choose Rodney Davis.”

The endorsement by Illinois Farm Bureau ACTIVATOR places Congressman Davis in a group of select individuals in the state. They understand the leading role Illinois agriculture plays in the global marketplace and the far-reaching benefits of its products. It proves he recognizes that agriculture’s benefits go beyond the vital function of feeding Illinois, the nation, and the world.

About Illinois Farm Bureau ACTIVATOR

ACTIVATOR, Illinois Agricultural Association/Illinois Farm Bureau’s Political Involvement Fund, is a voluntary, non-profit, segregated fund promoting the economic and social well-being of farmers which seeks to help elect pro-farm candidates no matter their party affiliation. ACTIVATOR trustees are local Farm Bureau leaders representing each county in the US House of Representative Districts in Illinois.