No delays for Coach Carver and Tuscola High School baseball team

By Lenny Sementi

The Cubs and the rest of Major League Baseball delayed spring training because of a lockout that isn’t the case for Tuscola baseball coach Adam Carver’s crew. The third year leader of the tribe welcomed his group back to practice a few weeks back on February 28 and they will scratch the dirt and swing the lumber Tuesday, March 15.

He will look to seven seniors to show the way, two solid juniors and a large contingent of underclassmen, including nine freshmen. Patrick Pierce and Colton Musgrave will take over the reins from last year’s group. Pierce, a fourth year player, should be the ace of the pitching staff while Musgrave will take up residence behind the dish. The junior catcher donated 119 innings of the 121 the Warriors played to the cause. He was tops in three offensive categories delivering a .354 batting average with a .451 on base percentage recording a team best 18 RBI’s with three dingers. He pounded out five hits in a 14-hit outburst in a regional semi-final upset win over second seeded Bismarck-Henning.

Pierce ate up the second most innings on the hill a year ago starting four games and appearing in nine total, striking out thirty while walking just twelve. Senior Dylan Shinn also logged a lot of the time on the mound and will be called upon to be a solid arm for coach Carver. Classmate Payton Armstrong and junior Easton Cunningham will be asked to eat up some innings along the way as well as hold down infield positions.

Pierce, Armstrong and Cunningham along with seniors Caden Baer and Jayden Gaines will be near the top of the order on offense. Armstrong ended the year just shy of the .300 plateau and was third on the team in RBI’s. Gaines found his way into six games in 2021 and hit a solid .300. Yet another senior Chase Jones will add some pop to the middle of the lineup. “Chase is a first year varsity guy for us,” stated Carver. “But he will be a key for us.”

Some of the newcomers to the dugout will be Austin Cummings, Nate Thomason, Isaac Halverson, and Brady James. Carver has his eye on a few freshmen as well in Parker James, and JJ Reynolds. “I think all those guys are going to need to be contributors when it comes time to make a deep postseason run. We need to be a more complete offensive team than we were a year ago. I anticipate that we will compete for a conference title and have a chance to make a run in the 1A postseason. We will be able to score some runs and as long as we have pitchers that can go out and compete day in and day out we should have a successful season overall.”

Shelbyville will be the ones to chase most likely in the CIC. “SJO and Maroa will be really good in the area and tough opponents for us. Since we play a predominately 2A schedule I’m not sure who in the area is good in 1A but we will find out as the season progresses,” commented the coach.