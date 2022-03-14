My Personal Side

By Craig Hastings

It’s been a bad/sad week for me and many other long-time Tuscola residents of my generation. We lost two guys who were forever part of the original devout muscle car generation that still barely clings on here in rural Illinois. Gunner Taylor and Gus Klinkow passed away within days of one another. I’ve been friends with both of these guys for as long as I’ve been driving cars. Both have bought, sold, and bought some more muscle cars from the sixties and seventies. Like me, like a hundred other local guys and gals, they cruised the Tuscola main drag night after night, spring, summer, fall, and yes even in the winter. Road salt, snow, slush, ice, all be damned, we drove our cars back then, it didn’t matter what the road conditions. Two more gone that our generation’s car craze couldn’t afford to lose.

Gunner ordered a new back in 1968, a red Corvette. He still had the car when he passed. The car is in impeccable original condition…yes even wearing it’s original red paint. An incredible example of a C3 generation car. I never failed to give it a look at every car show here I attended. I couldn’t resist. I’m a Corvette guy myself owning several over my years and one still in my garage today. Gunner had also purchased a red C4 generation Corvette that he would drive mostly leaving the 68 in the garage and more importantly out of harm’s way. I’m just as guilty. Gunner was one of Tuscola’s Wheels Car Club founders and was still an active member. If you’re reading this and have never really been into cars other than for A to B transportation, you probably can’t appreciate the difficult task it is to organize and pull off car shows of the magnitude these guys in the club do here in Tuscola. I’m sure these guys have not gotten the notoriety and appreciation for their hard work they deserve for keeping this piece of America’s history alive right here in Tuscola. All of the members would tell how important Gunner was to the club. We will miss him standing guard, the gatekeeper, at most shows.

And Gus, only three years older than me, I remember more about his cars and what he did with those cars because we were out all of the same nights, the same hours, month after month, year after year. We may have even raced a time or two or fifty, who counted. Gus owned some cars that are considered some real classics today. I remember a beautiful red1964 Ford Galaxie with a 390 motor and 4 speed transmission. I believe that car was passed to Gus compliments of Mike Brian. His favorite car was a black 1966 Mustang fastback, extremely valuable today, with a 289 motor that Tommy O’Brian built for him and this was a four-speed car. There was a red 1967 Camaro SS that ended up with a 454 motor and 4 speed transmission. He owned a red 1972 Chevelle SS, 454 car, automatic transmission, and possibly his second most favorite car. And finally, a car that still has me gasping for air to think about actually being owned by someone in Tuscola, two guys in Tuscola, a 1970 NASCAR Mustang. It could have been a 1969. They were only built those two years. Bruce Rogers could tell us more because he sold it to Gus. Now the car didn’t have it’s original 427 NASCAR motor but all of the rest of the car was the real deal. Rumor had it back in the 70’s that the original motor was in a garage in Newman. These motors were high horsepower torque monsters but it took the span of an oval race track to get these cars to speed in their comfort zone. They ran best and made their most horsepower in the higher rpm range which was difficult to accomplish lugging one around on the street. But they are beautiful cars then and still are today. Even without its original motor, that car today would still bring $150,000-$200,00 in the condition it was in when Bruce and later Gus owned it. I’m guessing the car sold for about $3000 when Gus sold it.

Gus moved away from muscle cars and into Harley Davidson motorcycles later on in life. He still owned a Streetglide Harley that had the motor modified for a little more speed. Even at sixty years old he still had the need for just a little more speed. Not owning a fast car sure didn’t keep him from talking about them. Oh no, not a week passed that he wasn’t sending me pictures or videos of cars from our days of cruising the streets of Tuscola. He still loved them. He tried every week to hit a lottery jackpot so he could buy a garage full of the cars he used to own. His plan was for me to go in with him and build an enormous garage/shop and fill it full of 60’s and 70’s muscle cars. Had he hit that lottery payout I’d have been all in on the project. He talked about this dream constantly with me. He had the whole project mapped out in his head and ready to go. I wish he could have seen that day materialize.

“So Craig, does the passing of Gunner and Gus make you feel old, a little scared, thinking about just how many days you have left?” Several times I’ve fielded this question in some sentence form or another since these guys passed away. My answer is yes and no. Yes because as I write this story, forty-seven minutes ago I turned sixty-five. Happy Birthday to me, move on. I’ve been concerned about my age ever since I turned sixty. I’m sixty-five and don’t feel any different than I did at fifty-five but, age is age. Or is age just a number? Maybe. And “no” because some life changing events have happened to me in the past ten months. Some of these events have left me to appreciate good health and my ability to still do what I’ve always been capable of doing, just maybe a little slower and a little more reserved. Gotta watch out for injuries you know, they don’t heal as quickly now. Also some new doors have opened that I want to walk through to see what waits for me on the other side. I’ve always taken care of myself because of what I do for a living but now I’m also doing it to help maintain my youth. When I feel good I feel like a young man again. God may take tomorrow without giving me notice too. I understand this well because it nearly happened to me some years back. But, until my ticket is punched I’m moving forward without any fear of a number that labels me “old”. Nope, I’ll never grow up. Big numbers be damned, no more birthdays need to be acknowledged in my home.

Gunner, Gus, your friends and families will miss you dearly and the rest of us will remember the memories of days gone by. Specifically for my generation car guys, the 60’s and 70’s will be treasured the most. So until we meet on the two laned black top again, keep it between the white lines and on all four wheels!