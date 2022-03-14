EIU’s Academy of Lifelong Learning planning Spring classes, events for community members

Eastern Illinois University’s Academy of Lifelong Learning plans to help community members learn, think, and grow with new opportunities this spring. Interested participants can browse the Spring 2022 Program Guide at the link below and get registered for the classes that appeal to them.

Some specific classes this spring include the following:

* Who Gets Grandma’s Yellow Pie Plate?

Thursday, March 10 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at the Lifespan Center 11021 E Co Rd 800 N., Charleston

Grandma’s Yellow Pie Plate is a strategy that focuses on helping people to consider their non-titled property, and the best ways to start sharing those with family or friends. It will help family members understand and address common decision-making obstacles when passing on personal possessions, while recognizing the sensitivity of these choices. Different options and consequences will be shared. This program was developed in 2019 by Marlene S. Stum, specialist in family social issues.

* CALMED: A Veteran’s Mission

Wednesday, March 23 from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Charleston Public Library, located at 6th Street and Van Buren Avenue in Charleston

Author and army veteran, Jennifer Hobbs, has built a rich life after difficult childhood circumstances, consuming military service, and a personal medical crisis. She became determined to change her feelings of being unhappy and hopeless through writing. Her prose resulted in the book, “Calmed”, which contributed to her own healing. She soon identified others who needed help with their own recovery from life circumstances. Her new journey is a mission to help veterans and their families, and others who have struggled with trauma. You will hear about her journey, her writing, and what she learned about surviving and thriving with compassion and humor.

* Brain Health: Living Better as We Age

Thursday, March 31 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at Charleston Public Library, located at 6th Street and Van Buren Avenue in Charleston

This 90-minute session including question and answers will explore what makes up the brain – the complex center of the human being (i.e., what makes us who we are). We will briefly survey basic anatomy, physiology and brain function. We will discuss common changes involved in the aging brain as well as diseases that cause deterioration of the brain. These diseases may cause loss of physical and mental health. Topics include dementia (memory loss), stroke, traumatic brain injury, anxiety and depression, and scientifically proven ways to prevent and treat them.

Registration for these and other events is requested by calling (217) 581-5114 or through the Academy’s website, https://www.eiu.edu/adulted/all.php. Membership opportunities also are available, which provide discounts for those planning to participate in multiple Academy offerings. A full list of Spring 2022 offerings is available in the program guide, which visitors also can find online.

EIU invites readers to share this information with other curious and like-minded adults who may be interested in the Academy’s programming.

Printed Academy class guides are available across the community, including in the Buzzard Hall (atrium or COE office), the Doudna Fine Arts Center, Jackson Avenue Coffee, the Coles County Airport Steakhouse, Towne Square Jewelers, Lincoln Garden, public libraries, Honey Bee Cafe, Hubbartt’s Downtown Diner, the Extension Office, the YMCA (Toledo & Mattoon), Douglas Hart Nature Center and more.

For additional information on EIU’s Academy of Lifelong Learning, contact Academy director Marita Metzke at (217) 581-5114 or email academy@eiu.edu.

For more information about EIU, or to learn more about its growing assortment of programs and services, visit the university’s website at www.eiu.edu, or call EIU’s public information office at (217) 581-7400.