County 4-H’ers participate in the Winter Wonderland photo contest
After the success of the Awesome Autumn Photography Contest held for youth in Unit 19, the Shelby County 4-H Federation sponsored a second photography contest, for youth in unit. The Winter Wonderland Photo Contest was open to youth in Coles, Cumberland, Moultrie-Douglas and Shelby Counties. The Winter Wonderland Photography Contest was created with three age divisions; Cloverbuds (5-7 year olds), 8-13 year olds and 14-18 year olds. Cash prizes were sponsored by Shelby County 4-H Federation. There were 36 entries submitted by 4-H members in four counties. The winners are as follows:
Cloverbuds
1st – Eliza Hankins
(Shelby)
2nd – Claire Mihlbachler
(Shelby)
3rd – Nora Ahrens
(Shelby)
8-13 year olds
1st– Johnny Richter
(Shelby)
2nd – Ethan Tice
(Moultrie-Douglas)
3rd – Kaycee Thatcher
(Shelby)
14-18 year olds
1st – Lilah Bonny
(Shelby)
2nd – Mitch Moran
(Cumberland)
3rd – Reagan Will
(Cumberland)
The overall winner was Eliza Hankins of Shelby County and the runner-up was Lilah Bonny of Shelby County. Thank you to all the exhibitors who submitted photos. The judge, Jerry Brown, was very impressed with all the photos. Jerry is a seasoned photographer with a passion for helping others develop their photography skills. He has judged the Cumberland 4-H photography show multiple times. We are sincerely appreciative of his talents and time as it helps our members grow in their 4-H project.
Pictured Eliza Hankins, from the Ful-O-Pep 4-H club.
For more information about joining 4-H in Moultrie-Douglas or other 4-H activities, contact Angie at 217543-3755 or email her at awelker@illinois.edu. The Extension office is located at 304 E Progress St, Arthur, Il .
