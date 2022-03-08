Villa Grove Blue Devils sports wrap

By Tony Hooker

High school Girl’s Track and Field

Ava Vollmer’s seventh place finish in the shot put highlighted the Girls’ efforts at the EIU indoor invitational, which attracted athletes from 60 schools of all class sizes. Molly Little soared to a 13th place finish in the triple jump, as well. Other notable performers included Emma Buesing’s 22nd place finish in the 1600m run. Buesing also ran 30th in the 800m. Haley Stutz cruised to a 27th place finish in the 400 meters, and the 4x800m relay squad pulled up in 16th place. Other athletes who saw their first action of the season included Isidora Davis and Samantha Hunt in the 60m dash, Cassie Farris in the 200m dash, Madison Logan in the 800m and Carly Eads in the shot put.

High school Boys’ Track and Field

Kurt Zimmerman was the first freshman (12th place overall) to break the tape in the 3200m run to lead the boy’s squad. Senior leader Elijah Kiesel (Triple Jump) and sophomore sensations Braydon Dowler (200m) and Layne Rund (400m) earned 13th place finishes for VG, while another soph, Kyler Williams (High Jump) and senior athlete Ashton Harrison (Long Jump) finished in 15th place for the Blue Devils. Other athletes who gained meaningful experience included sophomores Gunner Cline and Mason Carter in the 60m, freshman Blake Davis in the 800m, sophomore Austin Zoch in the 1600m, and juniors Connor Black and Garrett Dale in the shot put.

Junior High Volleyball

Exploded by Rockets

Ella Schweighart smacked three kills, but the Blue Devils fell in straight sets to Unity 9-25, 20-25 on March 1. Schweighart and Isabella Dodd each had three digs to lead the Devil D.

Repulse Raiders in IESA tourney opener

Alexis Cassano, Cora Wilson, Hayden Thomas and Ryan Lillard each pounded down three kills as the Blue Devils defeated Iroquois West in the opening match of the IESA Champaign St Matthew regional on March 5. Piper Kiser delivered six service aces and dug four Raider attempts, and Ella Schweighart dished out five assists for the Blue Devils, while Miki Ehmen helped out defensively with four digs of her own. VGJH, the tourney’s number two seed, will face the host school and seed, St. Matthew on March 8.