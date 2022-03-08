Tuscola Warriors boys basketball wins first round of semifinal match-up

By Lenny Sementi

One step closer to a goal, one more milestone met for Jalen Quinn, one more in the win column for the Warriors and it was the ‘and one’ that proved to be the difference in the opening round win at the St Anthony Sectional this past Tuesday, March 2. Tuscola found their way to the ‘three the hard way’ six times converting five of the six ‘and one’s’ in a 51-48 victory over the host Bulldogs.

Quinn, who broke Brian Hatfield’s single season scoring record of 775 points in the second frame finished off three of them. The super senior then ran past the 800-point mark for the season ending the night with a game high 33 points. Younger brother Jordan was next up scoring seven points, twice finishing off an ‘and one’ of his own. Preston Brown checked in with five points, including a trey.

“At the offensive end, Jalen again showed why he’s one of the best players in the state of Illinois,” stated the coach. “He was fantastic at getting to the rim.”

Quinn and the Warriors battled back from a deficit most of the first half taking their first lead late in the second quarter following three the hard way by both Quinn’s. The Bulldogs however surged in front at the break 26-22 with a late three and an offensive put back at the buzzer.

Cut to late in the fourth quarter. St Anthony had driven the lead to nine with just over three minutes left in the contest and were on the verge of taking it to double-digits enter Josiah Hortin. The junior swiped one at the top of the key, found Jordan Quinn streaking toward the basket, who finished off the layup despite being fouled and cut it to six with the ensuing free throw 46-40. St Anthony followed with a put back for pushing it back to eight with what were their last points of the contests.

From that point forward it was all Warriors turning up the pressure on defense with a fast line-up, which forced turnovers on five of the next six possessions. Tuscola forced ten turnovers in all in the final six minutes of the game.

Another steal by Hortin, a charge taken by James Parsley, an old-fashioned three by Quinn and five of five from the line from the all-state guard put the Warriors on top 49-48 with 40 seconds left on the clock. Quinn made the back end of a two shot foul after stealing the inbound to add an insurance point and Easton Cunningham and Colton Musgrave sealed the deal on the trip to the championship with a tip and a steal on the final play of the game.

“This was another fantastic high school basketball game. We were really struggling to guard Stewart, their post player and made the decision in the middle of the second half to go small and have Musgrave guard him,” stated Bozarth. “Jordan was big at that point with four guards on the floor. Colton did a great job on him and limited him to two points in the fourth quarter. “