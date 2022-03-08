Red Cross honors community heroes during annual month celebration

Celebrate by donating on Red Cross Giving Day, March 23; giving blood; or volunteering

The volunteer workforce of the American Red Cross of Illinois stands on-call 24/7 to respond to disasters of all sizes. Red Cross supporters help us provide a beacon of hope. From helping during disasters and ensuring access to lifesaving blood, to providing training to save lives and supporting military communities, the Red Cross is there when help can’t wait.

In March, the American Red Cross of Illinois is honoring the people who make its mission possible every day during its annual Red Cross Month celebration — a national tradition started nearly 80 years ago when President Franklin D. Roosevelt issued the first national Red Cross Month proclamation recognizing those who give back through the American Red Cross. Each U.S. president has issued a proclamation ever since.

“When emergencies strike, our community rallies together to help families and individuals when it matters most,”

Join Red Cross Month by visiting redcross.org to make a financial donation, sign up to give blood, become a volunteer or take a class in lifesaving skills, such as first aid and CPR. On March 23, you can also join our annual Red Cross Giving Day campaign by donating at redcross.org/givingday to help provide shelter, food, relief items, emotional support and other assistance for people affected by disasters big and small.

Help Can’t Wait During Emergencies

The American Red Cross of Illinois serves more than 12 million people in 88 counties across Illinois, Iowa and Missouri. Last year volunteers responded to over 1,800 local disasters affecting over 9,000 people, most of them being home fires. Our volunteers help power regular blood drives that help collect lifesaving blood products as the Red Cross faces an ongoing need for blood, we collected over 134,000 units of blood at over 4,800 blood drives and installed almost 2,000 smoke alarms as part of the Home Fire Campaign. The Illinois Region also trained over 72,000 people in lifesaving skills like CPR and First Aid, aquatics and babysitting.

The Red Cross blood supply remains incredibly vulnerable — especially as doctors begin to resume elective surgeries previously delayed by omicron. It’s critical that individuals schedule a blood or platelet donation immediately to help ensure patients get the care they need as soon as possible. To make an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS or download the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

As a thank-you, all those who come to give March 1-31 will receive a $10 e-gift card, thanks to Fanatics. Plus, those who come to donate in March will be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for two to the 2022 MLB All-Star Game in Los Angeles, California.*

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.