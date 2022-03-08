Real Life Wellness-Die Young as Late as Possible Final Chapter

By Dr. Bill Hemmer

Everyone wants to look better, feel better and live longer. Over the last two years, our lives have changed and it’s time to reset your priorities to take care of yourselves mentally, chemically, and physically. But the change must come from within you. No one knows your situation better than you do.

The problem is, taking care of yourself can be extremely confusing. There are so many rabbit holes to go down. Plus, we have all been conditioned to wait until small health problems grow into a terrible disease before we do something about it.

I write these articles attempting to change that. I feel If people are presented with common sense, useful health information to help themself build a better lifestyle, I’m doing my job. I want to help you learn about real healthcare, not wait until you need sickness care.

The final chapter of the Resilience story looks at Physical Resilience. Physical Resilience is defined by your Fitness and Posture. No matter how young or old you are, both parts play a huge role in your ability to handle and recover from your daily stress.

Fitness is defined by cardiovascular health, strength, and flexibility. I literally have 90-year-old women who work on all three areas of fitness every day! You don’t have to be a gym rat to get fit. Walking is the best way to work on your cardiovascular health, no matter what age you are. Strength training can be as simple as getting up and down out of your chair multiple times a day to strengthen your leg muscles. You can also increase your upper body strength with cans of soup!

One of the best and easiest ways to increase your flexibility is Yoga. Yoga doesn’t have to be hard. You can do chair Yoga or standing Yoga or Yoga lying down. Plus, Yoga is done as slow and easy as you want, and it should never hurt. Hop on YouTube and type in simple Yoga and start looking around. You will be amazed at the different Yoga poses you will see and say, “that doesn’t look hard”.

Physical Resilience is important because it allows your body to get rid of your cellular trash, you produce every day. Your Lymphatic system gets rid of your cellular trash by movement. If you don’t move, your cellular trash just sits there and makes you more toxic. Your Lymphatic system doesn’t have a pump. It’s only pump is you moving.

The second part of Physical Resilience is your posture. Again, I have people pushing 100 years old working on their posture! Your bones are living tissue that remodels itself depending on the stress you put on it. If you do Yoga and put good stress on different areas of your bones, it will react and change. I have seen miraculous changes in people’s posture over a one- or two-month time span, simply by changing their stretching routine and focusing on their posture.

Another important aspect of your posture is when you change your posture you will automatically change your mood. Try to be angry and upset when you are sitting up straight and tall. Now try it when you are slumped over.

We all deserve to look better, feel better and live longer. Work on your Resilience and we can all can accomplish these three things. Next week, I will begin to discuss how to make your healthy lifestyle easy. Won’t that be nice!