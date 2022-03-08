March Madness at the Arthur third Saturday Bazaar on March 19

March Madness is upon us again. The Arthur third Saturday Bazaar in Arthur, IL, is in full swing. It is always amazing to see what the crafty vendors have worked on through the winter. Our Vendors usually include Homemade Crafts such as: Woodworking, Candles, Soaps, Dried Fruit, Tumblers, Embroidered Towels, T-shirts, Aprons along with your favorite Direct Sales and honey. There is always something new every month. In April there will be a benefit for the Rainbow Hearts Center of Arthur. The ladies will be offering sub sandwiches, soups, cakes and cinnamon rolls. You won’t want to miss this one at the Otto Center, 2508 CR 1800E, Arthur, IL on March 19th from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.