Villa Grove Blue Devils winter sports wrap

By Tony Hooker

Boys Basketball

Devils season ends with regional loss to Arcola

The bad news is that senior athletes Ashton Harrison, Tyler Wilson, Kylee Witte, DeAndre Reinhart, Liam Barr and Chase Dann saw their basketball careers at VGHS come to an end with a 54-27 loss to Arcola in the class 1A regional. The good news is that leading scorer Layne Rund, who tallied ten points in the loss, will be back next year, as will Peyton Smith, a sophomore who finished with seven points and five rebounds. Brady Clodfelder, who netted four points and pulled down three rebounds as an undersized center, will also be back. Turnovers, a season-long bugaboo for the Blue Devils, were once again key contributors to the loss. 27 miscues led to 25 Arcola points, nearly half the Riders’ production.

VGJH Volleyball

In a hard-fought match, the seventh graders saw their season come to an end as the dropped a 25-23, 21-25, 15-25 decision to Salt Fork in the opening round of the IESA St Matthew Regional.

Eighth grade drops two

VGJH dropped matches against St. Matthew and Chrisman Scottland this week. No stats were available for either match.