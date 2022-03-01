Photo: Rachel Ray TCHS FFA members celebrated FFA Week at Tuscola High school by driving their tractors to school on Tuesday.
Photos: Rachel Ray
To celebrate agriculture and FFA Week, Tuscola High School FFA held a variety of events, including a barnyard last week at the school. Pictured below is Claire Meyer with her pig, Dolly. Pictured above are North Ward students pet a cow at the barnyard.
Photo: Rachel Ray
Tuscola FFA members Chris Boyd, Michelle Reese, Mason Jones, Isabelle Wilcox, Brogan Rennert, Cole McCallister, and Claire Meyer visited Mrs. Boyer’s first grade class to teach them about some Ag in the classroom last week.