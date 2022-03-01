Real Life Wellness-Die Young as Late as Possible Part 4

By Dr. Bill Hemmer

This article is the final part of my Chemical Resilience discussion. For those who haven’t been following along, Resilience is the latest concept Functional Medicine providers use to describe your ability to handle and recover from stress of all types. All Mental, Chemical and Physical stress have the same effect on the body.

All of us need the appropriate amount of stress to stay healthy. Bone health is a great example. If you don’t put physical stress on our bones, they get soft and weak, and this leads to fractures. But, if you put too much stress on your bones, they also break. I will talk about this concept more next week.

This week, I want to finish my discussion of Chemical Resilience by talking about your Chemical environment. Most of us never consider our environment as part of our health picture. But many times, your environment can make or break your ability to become and stay Chemically Resilient.

The best example I can give regarding your Chemical environment wreaking havoc is mold. If you live or work in an environment full of mold, your Immune system is continuously on high alert. Mold makes your Immune system become highly sensitive and over time, allergies, skin conditions, auto-immune disorders and chronic infections become more likely.

Chronic mold exposure is much more common than you think. Damp basements and chronic water damage from leaky pipes in bathrooms and kitchens are two very common causes of mold exposure. Using a dehumidifier can help dry the air. Another great way to decrease the humidity is to use your forced air furnace. It can really dry out your air and decrease the humidity which can slow or even stop mold growth.

Another common environmental chemical problem is toxic exposures in the workplace. Manufacturing and agricultural facilities contain many different types of toxic chemical that can leak, be released or spilled. Becoming aware of these possible exposures and taking the proper precautions is important to insure you can keep yourself Chemically Resilient.

As the COVID 19 pandemic becomes a thing of the past, having a safe internal environment has been in the spotlight. There is no possible way anyone can insure there won’t be any viruses, bacteria or mold spores found in any room anywhere. My best advice has always been to have as much air space and ventilation in every room you frequent. The more air there is and the better that air is moving, the less likely you are to encounter any nasty bug.

To sum up the three parts of Chemical Resilience, eat real food, supplement what you can’t or don’t want to eat and live in an environment that is clean and well ventilated.

Next week, I will finish my Resilience discussion by talking about Physical Resilience. No matter how old or young you are, you can become Physically Resilient. Learn how next week!