My Personal Side

By Craig Hastings

Is there no world order anymore? Russia invades Ukraine and the Biden Administration along with some group of countries called NATO pledge to reduce the amount of money President Putin and Russia can earn in the interim. So what does this mean? What it means is that the rest of the world, including America, is willing to trade human lives for cash. This has to be even more embarrassing than the Afghanistan debacle Biden masterminded less than a year ago. And why is it that the American President has to be the one on the world stage telling the Ukrainian citizens we’re willing to let thousands of you die while we wait for these ridiculous monetary sanctions, at least thirty days, to kick in? In thirty days this war will be over and thousands of human lives will have been sacrificed for what? Nothing is for what. President Putin has been planning this invasion for years and has banked trillions of dollars to ward off any monetary sanctions the rest of the world order might impose against him.

If you have paid any attention to the news the past six months you will have seen reports and pictures of the gradual Russian military buildup along every border area possible next to Ukraine. This was no secret what Putin had planned. Every media outlet that would even cover the story also predicted the invasion would start immediately following the close of the Olympic games in China. And it did. For all of these months the Biden Administration and the rest of the NATO alliance watched as Putin stacked the deck against any chance of the Ukrainian military to ward off such an invasion as we are witnessing tonight. I’m just an average idiot but someone please explain to me why any action that might be taken against Russia did not start six months ago when Putin started moving 200,000 troops and thousands of military vehicles to the border? Not until the invasion started did these worthless threats of monetary sanctions even be put in place. Face the facts here, the hollowed out log that Democrats voted to be America’s president crumbled to sawdust. He was scared before the buildup, scared during the buildup, and has gone full on milquetoast at the first moment of the invasion.

I was never in favor of risking American lives to fight Russians in Ukraine. I was upfront and honest so why wasn’t the rest of the world. Ukraine was sent military arms and munitions by many countries but why. The world knew then as has played out, that Ukraine could never survive a full on invasion by Russia. So why did everyone pretend? Why did everyone agree they would sit by and watch innocent Ukrainian citizens die needlessly in a war that they couldn’t hope to win? Sure, sure there was brave talk, brave speeches about how the people would fight to their death defending Ukraine. Just hopeless words. My god you didn’t have to be a retired military general to predict the outcome of this war! President Biden tried to talk tough one afternoon in front of world media and threaten President Putin with even stronger sanctions and a hint of more aggressive American intervention if he didn’t withdraw. Putin immediately took the same world stage and warned he would rain down a response like the world has never seen if any country dared intervene in his operation in Ukraine. Biden’s response to that; crickets. Not a sound. Scared Biden to death. Probably went to Delaware and hid under his bed in his basement, you know, the same one he ran his presidential campaign from, hoping it would all just go away. But it didn’t go away and people are dying. On both sides people are dying. Advantage Putin because he doesn’t care who dies as long as he restores mother Russia to all her glory.

Here’s my play. If I’m the Ukrainian President and I was determined to fight this to the last man, woman, and child, then I would have targeted Russian cities with long range missiles not giving a damn what they destroyed or how many people they killed. I’d leave my mark as I fell to the ground for sure. But no, the Ukrainian military did nothing but try to defend, hopelessly, their cities as the Russians advanced in far superior strength. The best the Ukrainian president offered was a gun to every man from ages 18-60! Well if that statement alone isn’t enough to tell you that you’ve lost before you started what is?!

But here’s what I would have chosen to do if I was President Zelenskyy. Call me a coward. Call me yellow, Call me a sissy. I would have conceded defeat and negotiated safe passage to all Ukrainians that wished to leave Ukraine. I would have done this before the first volley from the Russians. I would have done everything I could to save my people and save my country and all its heritage. I would have left Ukraine with my tail between my legs and embarrassed before all the world. I would do this to save thousands of lives that included our children from needless slaughter. Zelenskyy knew before Russia invaded that the rest of the world, even with their worthless tough talk, were not going to put boots on the ground to save his butt here. Without NATO his ship was sunk before it left the dock. Let me ask you this; if you were going to fight someone and knew beforehand that you were going to take a blow to your head that would forever paralyze you from the neck down, would you fight that fight anyway? If you answered yes you’re either a fool or a liar. Concede this defeat and live to fight another day. A world power domination and takeover of another country isn’t over. No, no. China stood by and supported Russia’s takeover of Ukraine and in exchange Russia will do the same for China when China moves on Taiwan. Taiwan must pray that a Republican President here in America is elected before this happens. Don’t count on it though. China’s President Xi Jinping is even more clever than Russia’s Putin and he will move before the next three years pass. What do you think this Biden Administration will do to intervene in China’s takeover of Taiwan? Crickets anyone?

(The views and opinions expressed in the submitted columns are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the position of The Journal.)