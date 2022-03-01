Illini Prairie CEO seeing new student applicants

Illini Prairie CEO (Tuscola, Arcola, ALAH, Sullivan) is now accepting applications from Seniors from Arcola and Sullivan High School and Juniors/Seniors from ALAH and Tuscola High School who are interested in participating in the 2022-2023 CEO (Creating Entrepreneurial Opportunities) program.

The CEO Program, provided by the Midland institute for Entrepreneurship, is an accredited, year-long course designed to get students out into their community and equip them with business knowledge.

CEO is not held in the classroom. Instead, students meet each day in local businesses where they learn about the inner workings of companies and hear from community leaders.

Those who participate in learning professional business concepts, are paired with a mentor in the community, and, from start to finish, set up their own, functioning business.

But it’s not just about starting a business. Students learn about professionalism and essential life skills. They have the opportunity to explore career opportunities and are encouraged to develop relationships with community members.

Students of all skill sets and backgrounds have the opportunity to be successful in this class, provided they are hard-working, trustworthy, and willing to take on an exciting challenge.

Arcola Senior, Alex Kuhns stated, “CEO class is what separates me from my peers. I’ve met several community leaders that other people in my school have not. I now feel much more prepared for college.”

For students who are interested in participating, the deadline to apply is April 1. Visit www.illiniprairieceo.com/applynow to apply or scan the QR code Below. Email mac.condill@the200acres.com or hmyers@illiniprairieceo.com for any questions or more information.