Arthur Home and Garden Expo to return in 2022

The Arthur Home & Garden Expo returns in 2022! After missing 2021, this annual event will be back in action on Friday and Saturday, March 11-12 at the Otto Center, just south of downtown Arthur (2058 CR 1800E – Arthur, IL 61911). Plan a trip to kick off your Spring with creative home improvement and gardening ideas!

Over 65 vendors will be present to help you realize your dreams and plan your projects for 2022. From greenhouses to woodworking, from building supplies to indoor & outdoor furniture and everything in between, you can be sure to find what you are looking for! Vendor booths will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday and 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday. Prize giveaways will take place throughout the duration of the Expo. Admission to this event is free! There is plenty of free parking available as well.

On Friday evening, a dinner will be served from 4:30 – 7:30 p.m. to benefit Rainbow Hearts Center, a local school for special needs children. A full-course breakfast will be served on Saturday morning from 6:00 – 9:00 a.m. All proceeds go to support a local family with medical bills due to cancer treatment. You will also find food vendors offering a variety of food and coffees throughout the event.

Come out to the Arthur Home & Garden Expo to support local businesses and join in on the excitement of springtime in Central Illinois! Also, while in town for the Expo, take time to shop the many other local Arthur area businesses in the “Heart of Illinois Amish Country.” You can stop by the Arthur Welcome Center (217-543-2242) for info and a map of the area. For more information, please call Pinnacle Point Graphics at 217-543-2277.