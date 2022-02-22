Warriors boys basketball team achieves CIC revenge

By Lenny Sementi

It took less than a week for Tuscola’s boys basketball team to avenge a loss to state ranked Meridian. The Warriors dropped an overtime thriller to the CIC regular season champs on Friday, February 11 and then returned the favor five nights later. Coach Justin Bozath’s bunch captured a weather delayed CIC Tournament Title with a two-point win in Macon over the Hawks to take home the first CIC Tourney Crown in program history.

Meridian came out strong jumping out to a 17-8 but a big three by Easton Cunningham late in the first and a runner by James Parsley early in the second got the ball rolling for the Warriors. Tuscola outscored the 12-4 in the second quarter thanks to a smothering defense limiting the Hawks to just two field goals. Cunningham’s second three of the evening combined with a Jalen Quinn runner put Tuscola in front by two heading to the break on top 23-21.

Consistent scoring the rest of the way and some big stops in the third and fourth quarters was just enough for the boys in black and gold. Josiah Hortin stepped outside the arc midway through the third by it was the Quinn brothers, Jalen and Jordan that stole the show scoring the other 11 points in the period handing Bozarth a slim three-point advantage heading to the fourth. Jalen added nine more to the stats in the final six minutes en-route to a game high 27 points. He iced it at the line with a four for five effort at the charity stripe in the waning seconds. Sandwiched in between Quinn points was a three-point dagger by Hortin that put Tuscola in front for good with 35 seconds left on the clock.

Jalen was solid in all aspects of the game turning in a double-double collecting ten rebounds. He also blocked three shots, swiped a pair of steals and dished out two assists. Jordan was next with nine points, seven came in the crucial third quarter, and eight rebounds. Four of those were of the offensive type that directly resulted in six points. Cunningham followed with six points, including two threes then it was Hortin’s turn capping his evening with five points.

“Like the first go round this was another great high school basketball game,” Bozarth said. “Very similar to the first one with them but with the roles reversed. Easton came off the bench and sparked us with two threes in the first half. We closed the half strong and went into the locker room up tw. The fourth was again back and forth with plenty of lead changes. Really proud of Josiah for stepping up and not only shooting but also making a big three late in the game. Also proud of Jalen for sealing the game late with free throws.”