Villa Grove Blue Devils sports wrap

By Tony Hooker

Boys basketball

Caged by wolves

The Blue Devils were outscored 42-6 in the paint as they fell to Okaw Valley 56-31 on February 15. The Timberwolves also forced 27 turnovers which led to 23 points. Layne Rund had 18 points and Ashton Harrison added seven for VGHS. Peyton Smith pulled down four rebounds to lead the Devils on the glass, while Rund pilfered four steals to key the defense.

Bucked by Broncos

29 VG turnovers led to 30 Cerro Gordo Bement points in an 80-46 defeat on February 16. Layne Rund was again the only double figure scorer for the Blue Devils, as he netted 14 points. Ashton Harrison added eight and Chase Dann chipped in six points for Villa Grove. Harrison and Robert Fancher each dished out two assists, and Rund, Brady Clodfelder and Peyton Smith shared team high honors with three rebounds each.

Junior High Volleyball

Seventh grade

Fall to Timberwolves in JHOC conference tourney action

Kynnzey Coller pounded down four kills and Lila Thompson-Burton served up four aces, but the Blue Devils dropped a 17-25, 9-25 decision to Okaw Valley. Lilly-Lynn Davis and Lily Wyant each had four digs to lead the way defensively.

Eighth grade

Devils win JHOC conference tournament

Cage Timberwolves

Ella Schweighart hammered six kills and Piper Kiser served up 11 aces as Villa Grove defeated Okaw Valley 25-12, 25-19 in their JHOC tourney opener. Kiser and Hayden Thomas powered three kills of their own and Alexis Cassano chipped in six aces of her own for the Devils.

Buck Riders

Hayden Thomas had five kills, Ella Schweighart and Miki Ehmen pounded down three kills each, and Piper Kiser served up six aces as Villa Grove defeated Arcola 25-17, 25-19 in their second tourney contest. Cora Wilson was an eraser on D, digging up ten Arcola hits. Wilson and Isabella Dodd had four aces each for VGJH.

Defeat Knights in tourney final

Hayden Thomas hammered nine kills and Piper Kiser and Cameron McGaughey each served up seven aces as the Blue Devils avenged an earlier loss to ALAH with a 25-23, 22-25, 25-16 championship match win on February 16. The Devils’ defense was stern, with 58 digs. Kiser had 12, Ella Schweighart chipped in ten, Miki Ehmen dug nine Knights attempts, and Cora Wilson had eight digs of her own for the Devils.

Boys Track and Field

Open season at Uni mini meet

Elijah Kiesel finished third in the Triple jump and fifth in the long jump to lead the VG track team in their indoor season opener. Gunner Cline ran seventh in the 60m dash and Conner Black finished fifth in the shot put.