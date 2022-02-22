Villa Grove Blue Devils high school girls track preview

By Tony Hooker

How many athletes do you have on your team?

We have 18 girls on the Track Team

Who are the returning letter winners?

We have a lot of returning runners as well as some newcomers that I am very excited about!

Any newcomers who are standing out to you?

Yes, there are three newcomers that I am very excited about. One is a thrower; one is a jumper, and the other is a sprinter.

Who were some of the key losses from last season?

One key loss is our senior thrower who made it to state in discus.

What are your expectations for the season? Do you see potential state qualifiers or conference champions?

My expectation for this season is to have a winning attitude, work hard and have fun!