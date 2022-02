Tuscola High School Lady Warriors win regional championship over Central A&M

Submitted Photo

The Tuscola High School Lady Warriors celebrate their 43-33 regional championship win over Central A&M on Saturday, February 19. The win makes the 14th regional title in the school’s history. Pictured in back are coach Justin Quick, Lia Patterson, Sydney Moss, Harley Woodard, Izzy Wilcox, Molly Macaulay, coach Tim Kohlbecker, and coach Mike Rosenbaum. Pictured in front are Ava Boyer, Sophia Kremitzki, Taylor Musgrave, Maddie Stahler, and Ella Boyer.