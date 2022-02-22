Submitted Photo

Tuscola FFA members at the 2022 FFA Alumni Chili Supper and Pie Auction on February 12. Pictured in back are Nate Thomason, Isaac Halverson, AJ Laubscher, and Mason Jones. Pictured in front are Kaylin Witt, Brogan Rennert, Carleigh Kleiss, Michelle Reese, Claire Meyer, and Cole McCallister.