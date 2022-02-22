Submitted Photo
Tuscola FFA members at the 2022 FFA Alumni Chili Supper and Pie Auction on February 12. Pictured in back are Nate Thomason, Isaac Halverson, AJ Laubscher, and Mason Jones. Pictured in front are Kaylin Witt, Brogan Rennert, Carleigh Kleiss, Michelle Reese, Claire Meyer, and Cole McCallister.
Submitted Photo
John ‘Roadhog’ Rairden, Dennis ‘Ham Bone’ Opperman, Sean ‘Wildhog’ Miller, Jerrod ‘the Baconator’ Baird, and Steve ‘Warthog’ Warters were the lucky participants for the FFA Alumni Chili Supper “Kiss A Pig” contest.
Submitted Photo
Dennis ‘Ham Bone’ Opperman was the farmer to raise the most money for for the FFA Alumni “Kiss A Pig” contest and get close and personal with Zoro the pig.