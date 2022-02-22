TCHS girls basketball team returns home for this year’s sectional

By Lenny Sementi

Challenge extended, challenge accepted, and challenge conquered. There has been a series of obstacles for Tuscola’s girls basketball team to overcome this season and they have taken them on head on clearing one more hurdle this past Saturday afternoon. Coach Tim Kohlbecker’s crew was enticed with an opportunity to return home in the postseason thanks to the IHSA awarding a sectional to TCHS late this fall. The challenge, they needed to win their regional in order for them to take advantage of their home court with a trip to the Elite 8 on the line.

Once more Sophia Kremitzki, Maddie Stahler, Taylor Musgrave and the ladies in black and gold took care of business dispatching with Okaw Valley in the semi-finals on Tuesday 45-23 before upending a Cinderella Central A&M team 43-33 in Championship skirmish of the Meridian Regional. Win number 24 on the year earned them the right to return to historic TCHS Gymnasium for one last go round moving to 24-7 overall. They are riding a ten-game win streak into the round of 32 while also handing the longtime coach the ninth Regional crown of his career.

Tuscola battled through an uncharacteristically 22 turnovers leaning on a solid effort at the line down the stretch clinching the victory at the charity stripe over the Lady Raiders. Senior Taylor Musgrave had the only two field goals for the Warriors in the final act but a ten for 13 effort at the free throw line in the fourth sealed the deal on the win. Classmate Sophie Kremitzki was good on all four of her attempts at the stripe in the waning minutes while Isabelle Wilcox chipped in connecting on three of her four.

Maddie Stahler stepped outside the arc in the first quarter to get the ball rolling and Kremitizki hit a big three in the second to fuel the offense early. Junior Harley Woodard kept the Warriors close scoring Tuscola’s first six points of the second stanza. Kremitzki drained another three with just over three minutes gone in the third giving Tuscola its first lead of the ball game 23-22.

From there it was the defense that slammed the door twice, turning the Raiders over on four straight trips once late in the third and once early in the fourth. Sydney Moss took one of those coast to coast for a score as Tuscola turned five of the eight directly into points.

Kremitzki led all with ten points and also shared the wealth dishing out a game high six assists. Boyer and Woodard were next up, each chipping in eight points. Woodard was tops in the rebound department securing eight boards, five on the offensive end. Musgrave was just one back with seven points to her credit while Moss tallied five.

“The team we saw in December was a much different team now as evidenced by their win over second seeded Salt Fork in the semi’s,” commented the coach. “Overall the girls followed the defensive game plan and held their top scorer to well under her average. Taylor and Izzy were tasked with keeping her away from the ball and did a great job. Harley and Syd (Moss) had really good games while sharing post duties. It’s awesome to see all the work, starting last summer, pay off with a regional championship. I’m really happy for the girls, now let’s keep it going!”

Kremitzki set the tone against Okaw Valley scoring five of her 11 points in the first quarter helping the Warriors to a 8-3 lead after one. Boyer joined the party early, hitting one from long range on her way to a game high 14 points. She scored in three of the four frames while grabbing five rebounds.

Tuscola clamped down defensively in the middle two stanzas, limiting the T-Wolves to just five points in each period, running out to an insurmountable 38-3 lead entering the fourth quarter. Freshman Ava Boyer and Woodard each donated six points to the victory while another first year Liz Patterson added four points to the stat sheet. Musgrave was strong on the defensive end, swiping a game high four steals in the game.

“We knew OV was much improved from when we played in December,” stated Kohlbecker. “The girls watched the video and realized we did not play well or with energy in that first game. Credit to the team, we’ve improved and you could hear and feel the energy in pre-game warm-ups, I knew we were going to be ok.”