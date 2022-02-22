My Personal Side

By Craig Hastings

Years ago when I was told I needed to write a column for this paper I nearly seized on the spot. Mom and I had just jumped back into the newspaper business. Colleen thought it was only appropriate that I too should become a voice of The Journal. Me, I had just pleaded with Colleen to help us get this venture off the ground so she could be the voice of the paper. Mike Carroll had also agreed to help out so I assumed that base was covered. I felt Colleen was the make it or break it pivot to our success so of course I was going to do as she suggested even if I was scared to death. All I had ever written were police reports. Not hardly something to gauge my journalistic talent. That was sixteen years ago and even though mom and I sold this paper I’m still here. I’m still here because I managed to gather a following through the years. Those same people will often encourage me to continue on and offer suggestions of something they would like me to write about. I always try.

Back in the beginning my sons were five and three years of age so I used them as a crutch when I struggled to come up with something to write about each week. It was easy because they were always making some kind of headline in my own home. I wrote about them often and soon some of you felt you may have known as much about them as I did because I shared many events of their lives right here in this space. As they have grown older and I’ve gotten better at this by not struggling to come up with something of interest to write about, I’ve left them to their own privacy and bored you with maybe too many political opinions. The bad news about the political stuff is that I’m going to continue on because I can’t help myself. I can’t help myself because I care about America. Not that I make any difference but, I make some of us feel better just expressing myself in these pages. If I can help just one person sort through all the media disinformation and better understand the conservative approach, then I’ll do this as long as I’m allowed.

So where are the boys and what are they doing? Why haven’t you written about your boys lately? Sometimes the question is put to me; “Why haven’t you written about ‘our’ kids lately?” “Can you please take some time in the few weeks and write about their whereabouts?” And I do but, soon I’m off in my own space and the boys are of little concern in my story lines. The “why” is because as they got older their unusual antics of their day to day lives became less interesting to me. Not to many of you but they did to me. I feel as they have aged to their late teens they have become somewhat boring. Thinking about it though, as they moved into their later teenage years I didn’t and don’t get to know much of what they’re doing other than what clothes need washed, what’s for dinner, what bowls were left in their rooms, and etc. The usual teenage stuff.

Here we go. Oldest son Payton is working as a Service Writer for the automotive shop at Do It Best Automotive Repair here in Tuscola. He lives with me in my finished basement that he has kinda turned into his own apartment. No serious girlfriend to date, nor do I think he is actively looking. He has a ten month old labrador living with us in the house now. He’s still into the car craze that’s earned him a few traffic tickets over the years but I’m happy to report he’s twelve months clean of any run ins with police concerning his driving or anything else thank god. I’ve expanded my own shop at home and he’s anxious for our first vehicle lift to be installed so he can hands on his own cars. Me too! He’s driving a full size, four wheel drive truck for the time being which he actually really enjoys. And because it won’t run 150 mph I enjoy him being satisfied with it too.

Youngest son Lukas is a student at Eastern Illinois University. He will start his third semester in the spring. He’s living in Charleston in an apartment with one friend and within the last 48 hours, a new puppy has joined them. Lukas during his evening down time works as a “bouncer” in two different bars in Charleston. I know, I know, who would have ever believed Lukas would put himself in such a position but, when you’re eighteen, 6’3” and 280 pounds; why not? Makes sense to me. I tease him by constantly reminding him to call me the nights he needs my help. I’ll be at the ready, set, and go at a moment’s notice! Of course I’m teasing. I get enough of that right here in Tuscola. Lukas has struck out on his own mostly. I don’t hear much from him while he’s attending Eastern. And that’s okay. I’m glad he’s becoming responsible for himself and others.

“And how are you doing” is by far the question most asked of me. I don’t know why unless I look all busted out and pushed in! But I’m not. I’m doing well and working full time at the same law enforcement career I’ve been doing for nearly forty-two years. Payton and I live in my house together which is great. He lives in his aforementioned basement apartment and me upstairs. His dog shares the entire house with us plopping down wherever he feels like sleeping. All of this change kinda happened within a few months of each event. I have to admit I’m probably more at peace right now than I can remember for a very long time. My body had agreed with my brain to take this time to just finally relax and sit back in my saddle and take life a bit easier and slower. It’s been thirty-six years of go, go, go, before life’s plan handed me this time to just do nothing or do everything. I chose nothing. Nothing but work anyway. I’ve been set on cruise control for about nine months now and really enjoying the smooth ride on a quiet trip. I told myself this is the life I’m doing. Maybe get a second smaller home somewhere it’s warm that either boy and myself could share and get together when it’s cold in Illinois, like tonight. Yes, yes, I have a plan. But do I? I’m discovering it’s just not that easy. Why not? I’ve put my time in, right? Well, do we really get to pick our plans? I wonder. Things happen to all of us we certainly didn’t plan.

First, I picked this time, this time in my life, that maybe most of my years had been lived so I’d just wait comfortably for the inevitable. Nothing to be upset about, life has treated me fairly. What else needs to happen? I have my kids, they’re doing well, we’re happy, having a great time, making a few simple fun thing plans, yeah all’s well in my world. Then maybe out of the shadows there will come something not in the plan. It’s certainly possible. Have most of my life events been chewed up and left on the road behind? Or will there be one more thing that must be tended to in my plan? I’m not sure yet but maybe all of the best things in my life haven’t been exhausted. I’ll trust my keepers to either deal me in or deal me out.