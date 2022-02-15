Zenith Hatcher, 80, of Newman passed away on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at the Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.

Zenith was born on February 26, 1941 in Columbia, KY to Marvin and Thirsie (Keltner) Downey. She married Ralph “Junior” Hatcher on June 2, 1959.

She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Junior Hatcher; three children, Wanda (Doug) Moore, Tony (Deb) Hatcher, and Terry (Christy) Hatcher all of Newman; two grandchildren, Mindy (Wes) Luth of Newman and Cody (Jennifer) Hatcher of Shelbyville; two great-grandchildren, Kane and Tinley Luth of Newman; four siblings, Jimmie Downey, Brenda Hatcher, Geneva Holmes, and Evon Legg all of Columbia, KY; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; five brothers, Coy Downey, Arlin Downey, Thomas Downey, Hollis Downey, and Kenneth Downey; and one sister, Diana Stone.

Her husband, kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids were the love of her life.

Private family services were held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, February 7, 2022 at the Joines Funeral Home (Villa Grove) with Ted Shearer officiating. Burial followed at the Centennial Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the Newman Rehab & Health Care Center (418 S. Memorial Park Dr. Newman) or to the Newman First Christian Church (107 W. Green St. Newman).