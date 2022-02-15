Villa Grove Blue Devils winter sports wrap

By Tony Hooker

Girls Basketball

Shoot down Bombers

The Blue Devils outscored Argenta Oreana 7-3 in the final quarter to win a three quarter contest 20-12 in February. Emma Buesing led the way with seven points and Kaylee Arbuckle and Jobella Crafton chipped in with six each. Arbuckle also pilfered three steals to lead the way on the defensive end.

Caged by Wolves

Kaylee Arbuckle netted ten points and pulled down eight rebounds, but it wasn’t enough as VGHS dropped a 48-32 decision to Okaw Valley on February 7. Jobella Crafton chipped in with eight points and Madison Logan hauled in nint rebounds, including four off the offensive glass.

Bucked by Broncos

Emma Buesing netted eight points and Hailey Stutz pulled down nine rebounds in a 58-16 loss to Cerro Gordo Bement on February 10.

Overrun by Buffaloes

Haylee Arbuckle netted 13 points and Emma Buesing added 12, but the Blue Devils saw their season come to an end with a 40-35 loss to Georgetown Ridge Farm in IHSA regional action. Jobella Crafton had nine rebounds to lead VGHS on the glass, and Buesing pilfered three steals.

Boys Basketball

Mauled by Lions

Ashton Harrison splashed four three-pointers to account for all of his team-high 12 points, but it wasn’t enough as VGHS dropped a 58-36 decision to LSA on February 8. Brady Clodfelder tallied seven points and hauled down four rebounds, and Layne Rund added five points and four boards of his own for the Blue Devils, whose 20 turnovers led to 31 LSA points.

Joust Knights

Seven Blue Devils scored between six and 14 points in a 71-32 blowout of Blue Ridge on February 12. Layne Rund led the way with 14 points, Brady Clodfelder had nine, and Ashton Harrison added eight. Robert Fancher, Chase Dann and Parker Stevens chipped in with seven points each, and Peyton Smith had six. Luke Zimmerman pulled down five rebounds to lead the way on the glass, and Fancher and Smith added four. Rund pilfered three steals, and Stevens dished out three assists in the win.

Down Bombers

Lessons learned in late game losses earlier in the season appear to be paying dividends now as the Blue Devils pulled out a 71-68 win over Argenta Oreana on February 11. Ashton Harrison led a balanced VGHS scoring attack with 17 points, including going 5-6 from the foul line. Peyton Smith had 13 points, and Brady Clodfelder and Layne Rund added 12 each. Clodfelder was an absolute beast on the glass, hauling in 11 rebounds, including seven offensive boards. Smith helped out with seven boards of his own and dished out a game-high three assists. Clodfelder led the way defensively, snatching four steals.