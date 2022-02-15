Senior Lady Warriors led the way to post season with a pair of wins

By Lenny Sementi

Tim Kohlbecker’s Lady Warrior basketball team wrapped up the regular season last week with a pair of wins dropping a feisty Arthur Christian 67-28 on senior night Monday, February 7 and backed it up with a conference 47-24 road win over Meridian on Wednesday. With the two victories senior Sophie Kremitzki, Taylor Musgrave and Maddie Stahler lead the black in gold into the postseason riding an eight game winning streak owning a 22-7 record overall.

“I’m happy the seniors got to experience a relatively normal season,” commented Kohlbecker. “I love to honor the players who stick with a program for four years, they’ve had an outstanding tenure and have led us through a highly successful season, with hopefully more success ahead. It’s been great having senior Alyssa Williams be with our team for three seasons. As a manager, she certainly made my job easier, and she is a very enjoyable person to be around.”

Kremitzki and junior Ella Boyer came out firing in the AOC game each hitting a pair of three’s in the first frame en-route to a 21-6 Warrior lead by the first buzzer. Kremitzki hit her third trey of the game in the second, as did Musgrave as Tuscola increased its lead by six going into the break on top 37-16. Defense took over in the second half with Tuscola limiting the Crusaders to just 12 points in the final 16 minutes of action.

Kremitzki drained one more three early in the fourth three on her way to a game-high 20 points while collecting a double-double securing ten rebounds. Harley Woodard did the dirty work in the paint making good on six of eight attempts from the floor adding 14 points to her season stat sheet. Boyer was next up with 13 points, including three treys while Stahler and Musgrave were solid in all aspects of the game combining for nine assists, six rebounds, five points and four steals. Sydney Moss and Molly Macauley donated 11 points, scoring six and five points respectively.

At Meridian a few nights later the two CIC foes traded baskets in a low scoring first quarter but seven players in all scored in the second stanza for coach K giving the long time bench boss a 21-12 lead at the break. Boyer was good on four of four from the free throw line in the stanza and then joined with Kremitzki to put the game out of reach in the third. The duo each hit two threes each in the frame giving Tuscola a 33-17 lead heading to the final period. Kohlbecker’s crew held the Lady Hawks to just five points in the middle two stanzas and never let the home team reach double-digits in any of the four quarters.

Boyer led all with 14 points, twice connecting from outside the arc and finished off all six of her attempts from the charity stripe. Kremitzki joined her in double-digit land donating 11 points to the cause sharing top billing with Moss in the rebound department grabbing eight boards. Isabelle Wilcox hit a three and was next up in the scoring column tallying seven points. Freshman Ava Boyer and Musgrave did a little bit of everything, notching a combined eight points, eight rebounds, seven steals and six assists.

The third seeded Warriors in their sixteen-team sub-sectional match up with sixth seeded Okaw Valley on Tuesday in the semi-finals at the Meridian regional. A victory propels them to the championship game on Thursday and a date most likely with a second seeded 24-win Salt Fork squad.

“I feel there is no one you can look past as the field seems fairly even, and I believe we are as capable of making a deep run as any other team,” stated the coach.