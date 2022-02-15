Real Life Wellness-Die Young as Late as Possible Part 2

By Dr. Bill Hemmer

Last week, I wrote about the latest concept in Functional Medicine. This concept is Resilience. Resilience is your ability to recover from any type of Mental, Chemical or Physical stress. I described the three major aspects of Mental Resilience last week. This week, I want to talk about Chemical Resilience.

Chemical Resilience, simply put, is Food In and Trash Out. The only way you will die young as late as possible is if you put real food and nutrients into your body and then be able to take the trash and toxins out of your body. Once you do these two things regularly, a long vital life will follow for you.

I’m lumping all nutrition into the Food In category. Your diet, supplements and your chemical environment are all parts of this category. We all know how important a healthy diet is for your vitality. I always tell people I don’t care how good the engine in your car is, if your fuel is crappy, your car won’t perform the way it should. This is also true for your diet. Bad fuel leads to poor energy.

The Food In category also includes your ability to digest the food you bring in. Digestive health is just as important as the quality of food you put into your body. If you can’t break apart and absorb the food you eat, the rest really doesn’t matter. Our current Standard American Diet consists mostly of simple carbohydrates, some protein and almost no good fats.

Simple carbohydrates are the easiest food for your digestive tract to break down and absorb. The problem is simple carbohydrates contain very little essential vitamins, minerals, and co-factors to create health and vitality. Simple carbohydrates also wreck your blood sugar system. They make your blood sugar spike high, making your pancreas produce too much insulin, which sends you down the road towards Diabetes type 2.

Complex carbohydrates, on the other hand, take more digestive energy to break apart and absorb, but they contain essential vitamins, minerals, and co-factors to create health. Fruits, especially low glycemic ones like berries, are full of these nutrients. Vegetables are the best example of Complex carbohydrates. They are considered complex because they must be broken down into smaller pieces to be absorbed into the body.

What also makes vegetables a complex carbohydrate is fiber, both soluble and insoluble fiber is found inside of them. Soluble fiber absorbs toxins and is food for the good bacteria in your small and large intestines. Insoluble fiber is healthy because it provides bulk and cleans the walls of the intestines as it flows downstream into the toilet.

Another part of a healthy diet is eating enough good fats. I have talked about good fats many times. The most important thing to remember about good fats is they are the hardest things for your digestive system to digest, but they are the cleanest fuel you can burn in your body. Good fats, like avocados, real butter, extra virgin olive oil and coconut oil burn cleanly inside your cells and create great energy without causing toxic by-products.

Protein is also important in your diet. What most people don’t realize is protein gets broken down into sugar before it is burned inside the cells. When you are in the donut hole of 45 to 65 years old you need less protein. When you are young (below 45 or so) you need more protein to keep your muscles strong. Then once you reach 65 or so, you need to increase your protein intake slightly again for the same reason. But for those 20 years or so between 45 and 65, decrease your protein intake to keep yourself from becoming more toxic and creating a blood sugar problem.

Next week, I will continue this discussion by talking more about supplementation.