My Personal Side

By Craig Hastings

College or no college? First let me begin by saying I’m not advocating one way or another. I have one son in college and one out working full time. I’m proud of them both. A recent poll reported on Fox News has parents split about 50/50 but graduating High School students are now split 60 percent believe college will not matter for their futures and 40 percent still believe college will play an important role in their futures. One step further into the study cites that of those 40 percent or more that will attend college after graduation, 60 percent will actually finish and graduate. I concede we all can probably do a Google search on the subject and find better and worse numbers in all directions of this pole. My point is that there was a time, in my day, that students and parents alike, better than 80 percent, believed without a college education young people were bound to fail at achieving any success better than middle class income. Me? I never attended college nor did I ever enroll and quickly drop out. I have earned college credits from successfully graduating from an Illinois Police Academy but in my own mind; I have no college.

I’ve successfully achieved “middle class” income for most of my working years of my life and have no regrets for the accomplishments I’ve made. I never planned to set the world on fire at eighteen years old and a fresh graduate of Tuscola High School. I had been working as often as time allowed since I was eleven years old. I enjoyed working. I enjoyed seeing the finished product of whatever I was doing. I still do today. I probably don’t have to continue to work but work is my life. It’s my only social portal so if I would stop working I’ll immediately become a hermit. One of the elderly people would call the police to my residence because no one had seen me for a while. No, I’m not ready to do that just yet. Enough about me and back to what brought me to the keyboard.

These are my opinions and observations from sixty-five years of life. Most of the few friends I keep have made their way through life with their hands that contain special skills. Their brains coordinate those hands to achieve the task before them. These friends have done well in life, most better than me, and have retired with comfortable incomes. However, had a few of these friends gone to college they would have surely failed and returned home or some place god knows where. But they knew after twelve years of school behind them that they were not college material. But they’re smart, smart people so why would they have failed college? Because their interests were elsewhere. Their interests were in repairing, selling, building, etc. They were good at these things because they had a passion that drove them to succeed. They knew from High School that getting an “A” in English class wasn’t going to earn them a cent. Following up the “A” was a “B” in some History class. Again, so what. What would they ever do to earn a dollar knowing what year the Spanish wiped out the Aztecs but not before the Aztecs had moved their treasure of gold maybe to what now is western America. (1521 if you’re interested. Mystery of The Blind Frog Ranch)

When I graduated High School, trade schools were just starting to establish themselves. Finally a place for brilliant minds to hone their skills without perfecting the immensely important knowledge of knowing the proper placement of a noun, pronoun, verb, adverb, etc. or the life changing knowledge of being able to recite the Declaration of Independence at your favorite bar or house party. So your friends graduated four years of college in the hole with $80,000 in student loan debt. No thanks. Sure a good percentage of college graduates go on to earn six figure salaries and live happily ever after which is great. The world needs these students to become medical professionals, law professionals, engineers, etc. However, just as important are all the professionals that fix everything that gets broken or wears out. Without these people building and maintaining the tools of all the trades, progress stops. One career designs it but can’t build it. Another builds it but couldn’t design it.

I’ve had the privilege to observe some really brilliant people use their hands to build or repair things. It appears their hands may have their own little brains working quickly and effortlessly to accomplish the goal. How do their individual hands each do different tasks at the same time? I have to wonder how many kids in my class could have been more successful in their lives had they been given a chance to attend one of the many trade schools out there today. I wonder about myself. Had I been able to attend a metalworking trade school or one of the many specializing in tuning high performance vehicles would I have become a police officer? I still prefer to do things with my hands than my mind. Yes, yes argue that my hands can only accomplish what my brain tells them too. If you say so. Some of us aren’t as sure as you might be about this.

I think it’s past time that graduating High School students are coerced into believing that without a college degree they’re destined to fail in life or live a below middle class existence. It’s just not true. I think High School students from the freshman class forward need to be taught their options for success after graduation that doesn’t require them to recite any paper document someone else deemed necessary they memorize or else. Your ability to recite The Declaration of Independance doesn’t make you any more brilliant than me. Come tear down my 750 Holley carburetor, rebuild it, then fine tune it for maximum torque and horsepower for both summer and winter atmospheric conditions. I’ll pay you $400 for that service and I will supply the parts. When you get that done the backspacing in my friends GM 12 bolt differential is off. It whines terribly. We charge $500 for that service and we have a backlog waiting. Tomorrow I need you to weld new wheel tubs in place in the 69 Camaro in the shop. We charge $3,000 not including the metal tubs. What’s that? What do you mean you have to write a paper on the flight of the Monarch butterflies before Friday? What’s that pay?